ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Kelly: 11 questions with photographer Ricardo Barros

By Thomas Kelly
Community News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicardo Barros is a world-class photographer and videographer. His work is in the permanent collections of a dozen museums. He has done artwork commissioned by Fortune 500 companies. He is a master and a student, always learning. His 2004 book, Facing Sculpture, originated from his work done at the Grounds for...

www.communitynews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Margaret Keane, ‘Big Eyes’ Painter, Dies At 94

Click here to read the full article. Artist Margaret Keane, whose paintings of big eyed children were incredibly popular in the ’50s and ’60s, died on Sunday at 94, the New York Times has reported. Keane’s paintings were fabulously successful with the public, who not only bought her paintings, but the plates, prints, and a whole range of franchised home goods decorated in her signature style — waifs and children staring out mournfully with big, dark eyes, perhaps clutching at a small animal. Keane’s life story is an exceptional one, so much so that it was told in the movie “Big Eyes”...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Kirchner Portrait Comes to Auction Under Settlement with Heirs — May Reach $15M

Click here to read the full article. A self-portrait by German Expressionist painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner is coming to auction this month as part of a settlement agreement with the heirs of its original German Jewish owner. The 1907 painting, which shows the artist rendered with vibrant brushstrokes smoking a pipe, will be offered during a modern and contemporary art evening sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters on June 29th. Self-Portrait with a Pipe is expected to fetch £8 million to £12 million ($9.8 million to $14.7 million). If it reaches its high estimate it could be among the five most expensive...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
NME

Beyoncé shares ‘RENAISSANCE’ statement and album artwork

Beyoncé has shared a statement about her forthcoming new album ‘RENAISSANCE (Act 1)’ on social media, along with what appears to be the record’s artwork. The pop icon announced earlier this month (June 16) that she would be releasing her seventh solo album – the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ – on July 29.
CELEBRITIES
Art in America

Who Took the Dogs Out?: William Wegman at Sperone Westwater

Click here to read the full article. At first glance, William Wegman’s survey at Sperone Westwater in New York might read as an attempt to remind viewers that, despite his reputation as reigning dog portraitist, Wegman is in fact a serious artist. The exhibition coincides with the release of William Wegman: Writing by Artist, published by Primary Information and edited by artist-curator Andrew Lampert (a contributor to this magazine), who also curated the show. Of the more than 70 works on view, most are black-and-white, and only a handful of videos feature his signature canines. The works look, on the...
ANIMALS
Stereogum

Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden – “Close”

I get along without you very well is the new collaborative album from avant-garde composer Ellen Arkbro and jazz/classical pianist Johan Graden, two Swedes enmeshed in the Berlin new music scene. As explained by Thrill Jockey, the album finds the duo filtering their talents into a more pop-minded context than usual, a premise confirmed by its spectacular opening track. “Close,” which also embodies the project’s slow-burn creative process, finds Arkbro singing with a sort of plaintive wonder over classical instrumentats played with post-rock purpose. Deployed like this, the various brass and woodwind sounds remind me of the Notwist — especially when Graden’s synth drones enter the frame — though this music is far more glacial in tempo and organic in texture. Let it wash over you below.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Strand
Person
Martin Schoeller
Person
Ani Difranco
ARTnews

Batman Cover Goes for $2.4 M., Walter De Maria Sites Get Upgrades, and More: Morning Links for June 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CALENDAR CONFIRMATION. The new New York fair from Independent, which will focus on 20th-century art, was just announced in May, but it already has an exhibitor list, and it is 31 galleries strong, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Independent 20th Century, as the venture is called, will land at the Battery Maritime Building at the southern tip of Manhattan in early September as the Armory Show runs in Midtown. The galleries taking part include Corbett vs. Dempsey of Chicago, Garth Greenan of New York, and Parker Gallery of Los Angeles. About half of them will be doing an Independent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY
ARTnews

Environmental Activists Glue Themselves to Landscape Paintings, Including One by van Gogh

Click here to read the full article. Activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil, a coalition of activist organizations in the United Kingdom whose members regularly perform acts of civil disobedience, glued themselves to two paintings: one in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow yesterday, the other at the Courtauld Institute in London today. At the Courtauld, two activists with the group affixed themselves to Vincent van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom (1889), which is considered a highlight of the museum’s Impressionist and Post-Impressionist holdings. In a statement released by Just Stop Oil, one of the protesters, Louis McKechnie,...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Photography#Graffiti Art#Contemporary Art#The Grounds For Sculpture
ARTnews

Michel David-Weill, Collector Who Gave Generously to the Louvre and the Met, Dies at 89

Click here to read the full article. Michel David-Weill, whose gifts of money and art helped transform the Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has died at 89. The Louvre said in its obituary for him that he died on June 17 in New York. David-Weill held considerable sway as a banker with ties to the rich and powerful in multiple countries. He was chairman of the advisory firm Lazard, and he was vice chairman of Danone, the food and drink company that today owns brands such as Evian and Oikos. With his wife Hélène, he appeared on the ARTnews Top...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

David Hammons, Unclassifiable as Ever, Comes into Focus in an Incisive New Documentary

Click here to read the full article. David Hammons, one of today’s greatest living artists, does not appear in The Melt Goes on Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons, a new documentary about him that is directed by Judd Tully and Harold Crooks. This won’t be a surprise to anyone who knows even a little about Hammons, who almost never gives interviews to journalists and has a tendency to be evasive with dealers, collectors, and curators. He’s an artist who is more often heard about than seen—a figure who often seems constantly present yet always just barely out...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

KAWS Drawing Graces the Cover of New York Magazine

Click here to read the full article. An illustration by American artist and designer KAWS, also known as Brian Donnelly, graced the cover of New York Magazine this week. The pen drawing, which makes use of the artist’s infamous cartoon character, takes “cancel culture” as its inspiration. The magazine’s cover story, for which KAWS was commissioned, explores the reality of cancel culture among American high school students, “where calls for accountability for bad behavior can often spiral into bullying, false accusations, and permanent ostracization,” the publication wrote in an Instagram post. In the cover story, writer Elizabeth Weil delves into the experiences...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Toronto Will Add a New Waterfront Art Trail

Thanks to a $25m USD donation by the Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation. Toronto will be home to a massive new art project along the future Villiers Island at the city’s Port Lands. The news came on Tuesday, June 28, when the Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation announced that they will donate $25m USD to create a public art trail along the burgeoning site.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

Artist Ruth Buchanan on How She Made Basel’s Biggest Museum Come ‘Totally Alive’

Click here to read the full article. Art has a long history of artists taking apart museums and reconstituting them anew. Chris Burden famously dug up the floor of the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, leaving its foundations—its physical ones and its metaphorical ones—exposed.  Andy Warhol, Fred Wilson, and others have been invited to dive into permanent collections and exhibit works that tell stories not typically portrayed by their owners. Andrea Fraser has offered unforgettable tours that have provided alternative—and hotly political—views of museum spaces. The latest artist to fit within this lineage is Ruth Buchanan, whose practice has periodically involved...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy