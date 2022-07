I know we're a couple of days from July, but kicking off the month of July, you'll be able to experience a little bit of Christmas in July as tickets will go on sale for the upcoming performance of The Nutcracker at the Cheyenne Civic Center Saturday, December 3rd. So, if you're wanting to check out this performance, make sure you grab your tickets and stay on Santa's ongoing nice list, otherwise, you'll have to stay at home with a lump of coal. Or, something like that.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO