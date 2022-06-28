ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgrade Your Shower Curtain Liner and Send Soap Scum Down the Drain — 29% Off

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Your shower is a sacred space. You let the water wash over you, day after day, rinsing away the stresses of life while you take a moment to breathe and relax. It’s a cleansing experience from the inside out, and we know we feel refreshed as we scrub our way to squeaky-clean hair and skin. There’s one thing that kind of kills the experience though.

We’re talking about that icky feeling of your shower liner blowing inward and sticking to your bare skin! Not only is the feeling gross, but most thin, basic shower liners also quickly collect a buildup of soap scum and mildew, so that’s touching you too! Excuse Us while we let this chill run down our spines. It’s time to make a change !

See it!

Get the LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner (originally $17) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

I actually recently made the switch away from a flimsy shower curtain, and it’s been life-changing. Why did I let myself struggle for so long? Why did I bother scrubbing my old cheap liner over and over and feeling like I had to replace it constantly? This is our everyday lives — let’s stop sabotaging ourselves!

As you can see, it’s not expensive to make the switch either. But what makes this LiBa liner worth the replacement? Well, just about everything. This liner is made with an eco-friendly PEVA material, so when water hits it, it rolls right off and down the drain, helping to prevent soap scum and mildew and keep your bathroom dry. It actually claims to be four times more resistant to soap scum than other leading brands!

This material is also free of PVC and chlorine, so there are no chemical fumes or plasticky smells to suffer through!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Antk7_0gObDhvw00
Amazon

This curtain is already a more substantial material than most liners, but it also has encased weighted magnets to help hold it in place and to keep water from escaping onto your bathroom floor. You can even simply use it as your actual shower curtain rather than just a liner if you’d like! It comes in clear, frosted and white! And it comes in different sizes!

This number one bestseller even has 12 rust-proof metal grommets and a reinforced header that prevents tearing. So, go ahead. Take that extra long shower from time to time and take a chance to breathe actual clean air. Rust, mildew, mold and soap scum? Never heard of ‘em!

Looking for something else? Shop more from LiBa here and check out more shower curtain liners here ! Don't forget to explore all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

