Kirill Tereshin or the ‘Russian Popeye’ has got even more Synthol injections. The social media celebrity Kirill Tereshin, who was called up for military service, was concerned about losing weight upon joining. Having trained in the gym for two years prior to his admission, Tereshin took drastic measures to make sure he holds on to the hard-earned muscle mass. That was the first time he tried Synthol.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO