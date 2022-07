SIDNEY — An emotional Will Balling announced his intention to retire as Sidney police chief during Monday’s Sidney City Council meeting. “In 1994 I obtained a position with the Sidney Police Department,” said Balling. “Over these years, I have had the opportunity to meet many wonderful people and serve the citizens of Sidney. With that said, every journey must end, and I am submitting my official letter of resignation. The date of my retirement will be Jan. 5, 2023.”

