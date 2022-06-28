ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Meet the Atlanta Falcons' 2022 NFL draft class

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWgbI_0gOb5Ijk00

The Atlanta Falcons went into the 2022 NFL draft in full rebuilding mode, having moved on from some of the most iconic faces in franchise history over the past two seasons.

After trading away both Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, the Falcons enter a new era under head coach Arthur Smith, with a new starting quarterback for the first time in more than a decade.

The Dirty Birds are still searching for their identity, and this year’s draft gave them a chance to load up on young talent that will reflect that philosophy moving forward.

Here are all of the Falcons’ picks from the 2022 NFL draft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yNvj_0gOb5Ijk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDHVK_0gOb5Ijk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eFMW_0gOb5Ijk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hD7q_0gOb5Ijk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSjb1_0gOb5Ijk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTAsX_0gOb5Ijk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfFBP_0gOb5Ijk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2S2T_0gOb5Ijk00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Yardbarker

Falcons best offseason move according to The Athletic

Since the new regime took over in Atlanta, the front office has had a strict approach to free agency — short-term, team-friendly deals for bottom-of-the-barrel free agents. It really isn’t a choice, though. Terry Fontenot inherited a mess of a salary cap, and he’s been working the last two years to untie all that Thomas Dimitroff did.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#A New Era#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman breaks silence on firing agent amid Braves drama

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had an emotional return to his longtime former team, the Atlanta Braves, during their series over the weekend. It was Freeman’s first time facing his former team at Truist Park since leaving the Braves in the offseason. After Freeman’s weekend back in Atlanta, the Dodgers’ star surprisingly fired […] The post Dodgers star Freddie Freeman breaks silence on firing agent amid Braves drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dolphins React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in American pro football history, passed away this week. He was 76 years old. Briscoe started his pro career with the Denver Broncos. He then spent time with the Buffalo Bills before making his way over to the Miami Dolphins. One of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

No. 3 Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

Cedric Baxter Jr., one of the top running backs in the 2023 cycle, has narrowed down his recruitment to just four schools. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back out of Orlando, Fla. announced this Tuesday that he has four finalists: Miami, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M. Baxter is the No. 3...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy