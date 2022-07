SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darryl Steinberg will lead a special council meeting to clear up questions about the residency of Councilmember Sean Loloee who represents district two. The mayor’s meeting comes in response to calls for an independent investigation by a new neighborhood group called “District Two Coalition for Neighborhood Leaders” who are angry the address is even in question. Mina Perez is a member of the new group. “It’s an embarrassment to our community — all these allegations — and how it’s being handled,” Perez said. “We just want the truth.” Perez lives in Del Paso Heights and wants answers about where...

