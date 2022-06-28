Blasted Ending, Explained: Is Kasper Alive? Where Are Audun and Stine Going?

Netflix’s ‘Beauty’ follows the story of a girl who is on the brink of stardom. The film focuses on the hurdles she has to overcome to start her journey, and the price she has to pay to maintain that success. It is a raw and real portrayal of an artist’s life, the inevitable choices that one has to face, and the difficult decisions that need to be made. The story is told in a way that evokes a sense of memory rather than something that is being told to us. While most of the film takes place in chronological order, there are shots from the past and the future that merge with the flow and give more depth to the story. Here we analyze the film and its ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO