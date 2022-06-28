ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Blasted Ending, Explained: Is Kasper Alive? Where Are Audun and Stine Going?

By Sumith Prasad
thecinemaholic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Martin Sofiedal, Netflix’s Norwegian film ‘Blasted’ centers around Sebastian, who joins his friends Pelle, Audun, Mikkel, and client Kasper to celebrate his bachelor party. The group arrives in the mountain valley town of Hessdalen, a famed region for UFO sightings. Originally titled ‘Blasted – Gutta vs. Aliens,’ the science-fiction...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star David Canary Recalled the ‘Gloomy’ Set Following Dan Blocker’s Death

It’s no secret that the classic TV Western Bonanza suffered a serious blow to its run on NBC with the death of Dan Blocker. Blocker played the gregarious “Hoss” Cartwright opposite cast members Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Pernell Roberts, and David Canary. Well, Canary, who played Candy Canaday on there, would recall what the atmosphere was on the show’s set after Blocker died.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Decider.com

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘West Wing’ Actor, Dead at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Mary Mara, an actor known for her roles on ER and Law & Order, has died. She was 61. Mara’s death was reported by the New York State Police, who shared that she died in an apparent drowning in Cape Vincent, NY, on Sunday (June 26). Her body was found by paramedics in the St. Lawrence River, according to a press release, which states that a “preliminary investigation suggests [Mara] drowned while swimming.”
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Deadline

Lorey Sebastian Dies: ‘American Beauty’ And ‘Hell Or High Water’ Still Photographer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. On-set still photographer Lorey Sebastian, who worked on such movies as Crash, Twilight, Wild Hogs, Blow, St. Elmo’s Fire, I Am Sam, In the Valley of Elah and A Million Ways to Die in the West died May 9 in New Mexico after a brief illness. She was 78. Sebastian was born in 1944 in New York City where she lived until she moved to Los Angeles. She started her career in 1977 when she was the still photographer on the set of Joan Micklin Silver’s film Between The Lines. With over 100 credits...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Earth#Laser Guns#Norwegian
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
Polygon

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

Back in 2018, the entire world watched as rescuers tried to save 12 kids and their 25 year-old coach from Tham Luang cave in Thailand. The heroic rescue is now a major motion picture, which just released its first trailer on Tuesday. The film stars Collin Farrell (After Yang), Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings), and is directed by Ron Howard (Apollo 13). Thirteen Lives be released in select theaters on July 29 and on Amazon Prime on Aug. 5.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Entire Cast (So Far)

The cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes keeps growing, with more stars signing up alongside prequel leads Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place about 10 years after the war that created the Panem of the Hunger Games lore. The upcoming film adaptation is expected to differ from the original movies quite significantly, as the games will be viewed from an entirely new perspective during a time period that is considered to be "less glitzy."
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Depeche Mode Reveal Cause of Death for Founding Keyboardist Andy Fletcher

Click here to read the full article. Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher died after suffering an aortic dissection at his home last month at the age of 60. Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and Dave Gahan revealed the musician’s cause of death — at his family’s request — on Facebook Monday, June 27. Per the Mayo Clinic, an aortic dissection occurs when the inner layer of the body’s main artery tears, allowing blood to rush through and split the middle and inner layers of the aorta. Though generally uncommon, aortic dissections often occur in men in their sixties and seventies; they are...
MUSIC
Collider

'Annihilation' Explained: Unpacking Alex Garland's Brilliant, Trippy Sci-Fi Horror Film

Movies are not mystery boxes. There is no “answer” because art isn’t a game or a puzzle to be solved. It’s subjective, so it’s open to interpretation. Great art invites interpretation, not by being needlessly obtuse, but by encouraging the viewers to explore certain ideas and concepts that are presented in a unique way. Alex Garland’s new sci-fi film, Annihilation, is great art. It’s also a movie that’s bound to frustrate and infuriate some viewers who believed they were getting a sci-fi action movie and instead got Tessa Thompson sprouting leaves and people getting attacked by a bear with human screams. It’s horrifying, but in a specific way. However, like last year’s mother!, Annihilation exists largely in the realm of metaphor. It’s meant to put you in the same dreamlike state of the characters, offering explanations for what’s happening, but also never announcing its themes as it tries to weave subtext into the text.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Beauty Ending, Explained: Does Beauty Make it as a Singer?

Netflix’s ‘Beauty’ follows the story of a girl who is on the brink of stardom. The film focuses on the hurdles she has to overcome to start her journey, and the price she has to pay to maintain that success. It is a raw and real portrayal of an artist’s life, the inevitable choices that one has to face, and the difficult decisions that need to be made. The story is told in a way that evokes a sense of memory rather than something that is being told to us. While most of the film takes place in chronological order, there are shots from the past and the future that merge with the flow and give more depth to the story. Here we analyze the film and its ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Bastard Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kazushi Hagiwara, ‘Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-’ or ‘Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin’ is a dark fantasy action-adventure ONA with plenty of ecchi elements. The story revolves around Dark Schneider, a powerful evil wizard who nearly conquered the entire world. However, he was ultimately defeated, and his spirit was sealed inside the body of a young boy named Lucien Renlen. In the following 15 years, Lucien grew up alongside Tia Noto Yoko, the daughter of Head Priest Geo Noto, who played a pivotal role in Dark Schneider’s magical imprisonment. Geo believed that someday the humans would need Dark Schneider and told his daughter that she would need to remain a virgin maiden for the rest of her life so she could kiss Lucien and break the seal.
COMICS
Collider

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Ending Explained: Being Bad Is Better Together

Editor's Note: The following contains Minions: The Rise of Gru spoilers.Gru and the Minions are back at it, unleashing their villainy across theaters everywhere in Minions: The Rise of Gru. In this Minions sequel, Despicable Me prequel, 11-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) is desperate to join the Vicious 6, a notorious supervillain squad that's just ousted its long-time leader, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin). And while Gru is very fond of his Minions (Pierre Coffin), the delightfully silly henchmen helping him build his first basement lair, trial and error his first set of weapons, and all around supporting his novice supervillainy efforts, joining the Vicious 6 is something Gru very much thinks he needs to do alone.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

In the thirteenth episode of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero‘ season 2, titled ‘Flowers Offered in Recollection,’ Naofumi and his company leave Melromac in pursuit of new adventures and to make the world a safer place. On their way, they stop at a lake for fishing when Filo starts missing Kizuna. Raphtalia can’t help but recall the time they spent with her, while Rishia also remembers the Hunting Hero. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy