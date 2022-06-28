ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesson, MS

Wesson Garden Club Honor yards

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkins & Adcock Property Wesson Chamber Garden Granger Property. In May, Wesson Garden Club recognized landscaping efforts of Mrs. Lois Hawkins and Beth and Rusty Adcock at 1029 Main Street, the Wesson Chamber of Commerce...

wessonnews.com

Butterbeans end year

Wesson Garden Club youth gardeners -- Butterbeans -- held their final meeting of the school year last month at the Wesson Municipal Park. The third- through-sixth graders enjoyed ice cream and snow cones at Park Place Ice Cream, and Kris Sullivan read her recently published book -- Truly Too Green -- to them. The Butterbeans presented to Wesson Public Library's Ann Clark a book, We are The Gardeners.
WESSON, MS
#Wesson Garden Club
