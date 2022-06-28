ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NFL.com pinpoints Giants' biggest remaining roster hole

By John Fennelly
 2 days ago
The New York Giants’ new front office, led by general manager Joe Schoen, has spent their first offseason undoing a lot of the damage and neglect of their predecessors and that means addressing the many roster holes left after an exercise in financial austerity.

Due to salary cap constraints, Schoen had to let former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry go, which has left the Giants thinner in the secondary.

Schoen also chose not to bring back safety Jabrill Peppers and released his veteran partner, Logan Ryan, after deeming him not a fit.

Those moves have left the Giants a bit short in the defensive backfield and that has not gone unnoticed. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra lists the Giants’ secondary as one of the league’s biggest roster holes heading in to training camp.

The release of corner James Bradberry after no trade materialized leaves Big Blue incredibly young on the outside. Adoree’ Jackson is the only vet with vast starting experience. Currently, the Giants are counting on Aaron Robinson (Year 2), Darnay Holmes (Year 3), Rodarius Williams (Year 2), and rookie third-rounder Cordale Flott in their corner group. Don Martindale’s defense relies heavily on being able to match up on the outside. Adding a vet to the crew at either corner or a safety on the cheap would go a long way to solidifying a young group.

Schoen has attempted to supplement the secondary with a few veterans, who he signed to low-end free agent deals and the team is hoping they can hit on one or two of those moves.

