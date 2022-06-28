Giants convert Jarren Williams to safety

The New York Giants’ secondary is in flux after a flurry of moves this offseason that left them thin and inexperienced, especially at safety.

They currently have Xavier McKinney and Julian Love penciled in as their starters and added Iowa’s Dane Belton via the NFL draft this year but are seeking some more delta at the positions.

Enter Jarren Williams, a backup cornerback who will be tried at safety this summer. It is no reflection on his ability to play cornerback, however.

“I don’t think it’s disrespect at all,” Williams told the New York Post this month. “It’s a great opportunity. I’m really excited, gonna keep learning the position, take the teaching, take the coaching and I think it’s gonna be good for me, for real.”

The 24-year-old Williams, a practice squad player mainly last year who came out of small St. Francis (PA), is gaining the respect and confidence of the coaching staff, most notably secondary coach Jerome Henderson.

“He’s a physical guy at corner,” Henderson said. “I thought as a corner he tackled like a safety and I thought him playing safety would give us some extra athleticism back there. I like his skill set back there. He’s a young developing player that I can see having a really bright future in this league so I’m just excited to see how he grows.”

The Giants have been seeking answered this offseason. Perhaps this one will come from within their own building.