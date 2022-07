Oil rose in thin trading ahead of the US holiday weekend as export disruptions in Libya exacerbated global supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate rose over $108 a barrel, posting a slight weekly gain after dropping the previous two weeks. Production from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries dropped by 120,000 barrels a day in June for a second straight monthly decline, according to a Bloomberg survey. Libyan exports have fallen to about one-third of last year’s level after a worsening political crisis prompted the suspension of shipments from two of the nation’s biggest ports.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO