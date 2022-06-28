ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Companies team up against invasive beetles in Des Moines

lawnandlandscape.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe green industry is joining forces to address the pest sweeping across the nation, the Emerald Ash Borer. The city of Des Moines requested help to treat 150 Ash trees that hadn’t been treated for several years. Arbor Masters, a provider for the...

www.lawnandlandscape.com

theperrynews.com

Vacant office building gone in blink of eye this week

The wrecking crew made quick work this week in demolishing the long-vacant office building at 600 First Ave. in Perry. Perry realtor Glenn Goodale bought the property at 600 First Ave. in 1958 from Ethel Waters of Dayton, Ohio. The building he erected on the property was used as warehouse space until 1979, when Gary Goodale, Glenn’s insurance-selling son, remodeled the building as office space.
PERRY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines unveils plans for a $40 million phosphorus recovery plant

A $40 million phosphorus recovery facility will be constructed by the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) under a plan presented to the city's Urban Design Review Board last week.The WRA anticipates tougher state and federal regulations to limit phosphorus and is trying to get ahead of them, Larry Hare, the WRA's treatment manager, tells Axios.Why it matters: Phosphorus is a naturally occurring element but when there is too much of it — usually from fertilizers, manures or sewage — it can lead to reduced oxygen in water. That can result in toxic algae that can be harmful to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

One of the Midwest’s Largest Car Shows is Coming to Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) For those who love glistening paint, shiny chrome and loud engines, one of the Midwest’s largest car shows will take over the Iowa State Fairgrounds this holiday weekend. Stephanie Schoennagel, spokeswoman for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, says this will mark the 31st annual Heartland Nationals in Des Moines.
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Urbandale neighborhood shopping center sold for $16.2 million

An investment group has purchased a neighborhood shopping center in Urbandale, paying $16.2 million for the property, Polk County real estate records show. The shopping center at 3701 86th St. was built on nearly 13 acres in 1994, records show. The center includes a one-story, 124,759-square-foot retail building with brick veneer and a one-story, 75,818-square-foot building.
URBANDALE, IA
We Are Iowa

Emergency checkpoints to be added to Des Moines city trails

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is setting up a new system on its trails: establishing 911 emergency checkpoints throughout city trails. It works like this: signs will be posted with numbered markers, so in the case of an emergency, people can find the nearest numbered marker and relay that number to first responders when they call 911.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Site plan for Dave & Buster's approved by WDM commission

A proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot Dave & Buster’s entertainment facility at 190 S. Jordan Creek Parkway was approved this week by the West Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission. The lot is located south of Jordan Creek Town Center. Dave & Buster’s is a popular Texas-based arcade...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Last Freedom Rock being painted in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — After almost ten years the effort to put a Freedom Rock in all 99 Iowa counties, has succeeded. The effort started when Greenfield Artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen painted a rock to honor veterans on Highway 25 in Adair County. “I’d never seen that on a rock before, only graffiti,” said Sorensen.   […]
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit against Iowa community for noon siren has been dismissed

LUCAS, Iowa — A lawsuit filed against an Iowa community for its tornado siren has been dismissed. A couple in Lucas said the daily siren that blares right across the street from their home led to emotional turmoil and physical illness. Phillip and Leslie Bago bought their home on...
LUCAS, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds speaks on abortion at stop in Belmond

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI caught up with Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday in Belmond. The governor was at a scheduled appearance at Belmond Community Hospital where reporters were allowed to ask questions. Watch the video above to hear Reynolds' first public comments since the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning...
BELMOND, IA
Radio Iowa

Thousands of classic cars expected at weekend Heartland Nationals

For Iowans who love glistening paint, shiny chrome and loud engines, one of the Midwest’s largest car shows will take over the Iowa State Fairgrounds this holiday weekend. Stephanie Schoennagel, spokeswoman for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, says this will mark the 31st annual Heartland Nationals in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gas Prices Back on the Rise After Period of Going Down

(Iowa) -- After Iowa gas prices dropped for over a week, they're now jumping back up. According to AAA, Iowa gas prices are up an average of two cents from yesterday at $4.62 gallon for regular. Des Moines is seeing one of the biggest jumps in the state, up five cents from yesterday to $4.54 a gallon. The average price for a gallon of regular nationally is $4.86.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Ahmad to lead new WesleyLife Foundation

Will join the senior living services company in July as vice president of philanthropy, and will lead the soon-to-be-launched WesleyLife Foundation. “Creating a foundation has long been a priority of WesleyLife leadership,” said Rob Kretzinger, president and CEO of WesleyLife. “With its inception, our goal will be to address challenges regarding the aging process and perceptions related to it, including nutritional insecurity, isolation, affordable housing, workforce shortages and other issues." Ahmad comes to WesleyLife from MercyOne Des Moines Foundation, where she was instrumental in a $16 million capital campaign for the MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center. She also has led stewardship and external relations for other high-profile MercyOne campaigns, including securing funding for various programs at MercyOne Children’s Hospital and House of Mercy as well as the organization’s neuroscience and behavioral health groups. Before MercyOne, Ahmad held similar roles with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Des Moines Symphony and Academy and has received national awards and accolades for her work. She has been named a Forty Under 40 honoree by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy as well as the Business Record. Ahmad will join WesleyLife in early July, and will be based at the organization’s corporate headquarters in Johnston.
DES MOINES, IA

