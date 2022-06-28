Companies team up against invasive beetles in Des Moines

Will join the senior living services company in July as vice president of philanthropy, and will lead the soon-to-be-launched WesleyLife Foundation. “Creating a foundation has long been a priority of WesleyLife leadership,” said Rob Kretzinger, president and CEO of WesleyLife. “With its inception, our goal will be to address challenges regarding the aging process and perceptions related to it, including nutritional insecurity, isolation, affordable housing, workforce shortages and other issues." Ahmad comes to WesleyLife from MercyOne Des Moines Foundation, where she was instrumental in a $16 million capital campaign for the MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center. She also has led stewardship and external relations for other high-profile MercyOne campaigns, including securing funding for various programs at MercyOne Children’s Hospital and House of Mercy as well as the organization’s neuroscience and behavioral health groups. Before MercyOne, Ahmad held similar roles with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Des Moines Symphony and Academy and has received national awards and accolades for her work. She has been named a Forty Under 40 honoree by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy as well as the Business Record. Ahmad will join WesleyLife in early July, and will be based at the organization’s corporate headquarters in Johnston.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO