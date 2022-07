Fuel retailers have been accused of “inexplicably” raising pump prices again despite falling wholesale costs.Drivers have “a right to know” why they are still being charged record prices to fill up, according to the RAC.Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.2p on Tuesday.The wholesale price of both fuels has been falling for weeksSimon Williams, RACThe average price of diesel was 199.0p per litre, a fraction of a penny below the record of 199.1p per litre set on Saturday.RAC fuel price spokesman Simon Williams said:...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO