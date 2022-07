OLYMPIA, Wash. — New legislation begins Friday, granting millions of people living in Washington access to free healthcare. The legislation was requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and requires hospitals to provide more financial assistance to those in need. According to a press release from Ferguson’s office, about two-thirds of bankruptcy claims nationwide are linked to medical issues, and “more than half of collection items on credit reports are for medical debts.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO