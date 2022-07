The network promises anonymity in crypto transactions. Monero’s native token XRM/USD is consolidating with a promising bullish recovery. Monero XMR/USD is set to undergo a hardfork on August 13th 2022. The hard fork was initially set to be conducted on July 16. The hardfork promises several things, including improved security on the network. It also includes multisig fixes. The hardfork introduces upgraded Bulletproofs algorithms, which will be dubbed “Bulletproofs+.” In short, just like other hardforks, Monero’s upgrade will be beneficial to the community.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO