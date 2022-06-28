Subway employee fatally shot over ‘too much mayo’ on sandwich, police say

ATLANTA — Police body cam video shows the frantic moments when three Atlanta Police Department officers worked together on Monday to save a man who was overdosing on drugs. Officers used one dose of Narcan, but the man remained unconscious, even as officers performed chest compressions on the man. A few minutes later, officers gave the man a second dose and continued the chest compressions until he regained consciousness.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO