Subway employee fatally shot over ‘too much mayo’ on sandwich, police say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
 2 days ago

A dispute over mayonnaise led to the deadly shooting of a Georgia Subway worker, police in Atlanta have confirmed.

T C
2d ago

Imagine gifting ALL teenage kids a brand new corvette…many will crash..the more owners of guns the more careless incidents..people that own guns that are unable to rationally think when angered commit crimes like this..these zero to 100 tempered people should not own guns

Tavia Bruce
2d ago

@TC I agree with you . What has people come to? For a person to shoot and take someones life over mayo is just sad . not only should these young adults be checked for owning a gun , I believe that rule should be applied for every one . this needs to stop like frfr.

