Harlan, KY

Billie Jean Cawood, 91

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Jean Cawood, 91 of Harlan passed away Sunday morning of June 26, 2022. Retired Harlan Co. Board of Education Teacher. Widow of Billy Joe...

Job Fair and Expungement Clinic pulls in crowd

The combination Harlan County Job Fair and Expungement Clinic took place at the Harlan Center on Wednesday, June 28, pulling in folks from all over the county who were looking for employment and a way to clear their record. Individuals looking for employment found an assortment of employers taking applications...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Man accused of killing 2 officers in Floyd County

A Floyd County man faces multiple charges, including murder, two counts of murder of a police officer and assault of a service animal following a deadly shooting Thursday night. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were trying to serve a domestic violence order at a home in Allen at...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Floyd County

Two police officers and a K-9 died as a result of a shooting incident in Floyd County on Thursday. According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Thursday. The preliminary investigation has determined two law enforcement officers and one K-9 have been pronounced deceased after suffering injuries in the officer-involved shooting. Four other law enforcement officers have been injured, with three of the officers remaining hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. One of the officers is in critical condition, two officers are in stable condition and one officer was treated and released. One civilian was also injured during the incident and is receiving medical care at a hospital.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Harlan Independent Middle School welcomes new principal

Harlan Independent Middle School will have a new principal in place for the upcoming school year, with current Harlan Independent High School teacher Mike Bolton selected to fill the position. Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton gave some background on the new assistant principal. “Mike Bolton is a 20-year veteran...
HARLAN, KY
Evarts council discusses sewer project

The Evarts City Council discussed an upcoming sewer project during the panel’s regular meeting on June 23. Mayor Eddie Manning brought the council up to speed. “We’ve had our engineer looking over our sewer plant for a while now,” Manning said. “There’s a lot of updates he thinks we need.”
EVARTS, KY

