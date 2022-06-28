ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MO

Lakeside Ashland hopes to open in September

By Brian Hauswirth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers at the large Lakeside Ashland project say the video screen for their outdoor movie theater has been installed, and that it...

Columbia to offer free shuttles to Fire in the Sky

Organizers from Columbia’s 70th annual Fire in the Sky event on Monday are urging you to not bring alcohol to the fireworks display. Officials emphasize that it’s a family-friendly event at Stephens Lake park on Broadway: they want you bring blankets and lawn chairs and celebrate with the community.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mennonite-owned market in Versailles offers 5,000 items from 125 local producers

It’s been almost 50 years since Eli and Anna Weaver opened Weaver’s Country Market just outside Versailles, and it’s still running strong today. One of the oldest Mennonite-owned businesses in the area, Weaver’s sells bulk food items and local produce, including Missouri-grown peaches and apples, local honey, spices, jams, jellies, chocolates, candies, frozen pies and breads.
VERSAILLES, MO
Salute to America event expected to draw 15,000 to 20,000 to downtown Jefferson City

Thousands of people will be at the Missouri Capitol in downtown Jefferson City for “Salute to America”, which is Sunday and Monday. The carnival opens Sunday at noon along Capitol avenue, and the opening ceremony is at 5:15. The red, white and bloom parade is Sunday evening at 6:15. The main event is the fireworks display on Monday night: they will start at 9:45.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Hobby Lobby To Open Soon In Osage Beach

Hobby Lobby is about to open in Osage Beach. According to the company, the store is projected to open in early August and they anticipate creating 35 to 50 new jobs in the region. The store will be 50,000 square feet that features 70,000 unique crafting items, décor and more....
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rocheport General Store and Cafe offers surprises to its customers

Susan Schapira walks into Rocheport General Store and Cafe every day with a fresh, handwritten menu. Schapira, the owner of Rocheport General Store and Cafe, 202 Central St., said she writes the menu around the ingredients the restaurant has that day. There are a few staples, such as grilled cheese...
ROCHEPORT, MO
lakeexpo.com

79 Honeysuckle Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

All the benefits of a Lake Front Home and a Condo wrapped up into one package. This two story condo has zero steps from the parking lot in the front door and only 8 steps from the porch to the lake front and dock. The main level has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, and the lower level has the kitchen, living space, utility room and a full size bathroom. Newly updated features included, Luxury Vinyl Plank floor (waterproof), updated bathrooms with walk in shower on lower level, completely rebuilt deck with composite board decking. The condo comes fully furnished, nothing to do but show up with your suitcase. The dock set up is truly amazing. Only 4 slips, this condo comes with one 12x30 slip. Everyone gets access to the top level dock roof top patio. The views are truly amazing. There are only 4 condos in this complex with 3 owners. Assessment fee's are the lowest you will ever find and take care of it all. Lots of parking for cars & boat trailers. This is a once in a lifetime!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boil order was issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the California public water system after a positive total coliform and E. coli test on June 29. Another sample was tested on June 30 and the bacteria was detected again. A positive E. coli test indicates the water may The post Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALIFORNIA, MO
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Sedalia, Missouri – June 30, 2022

Early this afternoon approximately fifty individuals gathered in 90 degree heat along Broadway (Highway 50) in Sedalia, Missouri to demonstrate in support of reproductive rights. They were greeted with supportive car horn honking, hostile stares, and at least one extended middle finger. There are a number of such demonstrations scheduled...
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Buying meat in bulk: The costs and benefits of buying from a local source

Ising grocery store meat prices have consumers looking for different options to stock their fridges. One option is to buy larger quantities of meat from smaller local processors and farmers. This option may offer a bargain and better taste, but there are obstacles. It has a steep upfront price and...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lodge Of Four Seasons Opens New Rooftop Bar

The Lodge of Four Seasons has opened up a new, unique Lake view to guests, with The Rooftop. To celebrate, the Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting on The Rooftop at the Lodge. Located at 315 Four Seasons Dr. in Lake Ozark, the Lodge of Four Seasons has...
LAKE OZARK, MO
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

The Hungry Tiger is a flagship restaurant in Hallsville

Fifteen miles north of Columbia you can find The Hungry Tiger at 100 Route B, one of only two restaurants in the town of Hallsville. Owners Tina and Saul Salas previously ran The Hungry Tiger out of the Perche Creek Cafe on Highway 40 in Columbia. They opened their new location in September because they wanted to be closer to their home in Hallsville.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

