For The First Time, Dakota Johnson Is Revealing Why There Were "A Lot Of Disagreements" About The "Fifty Shades" Movies

ETOnline.com
Dakota Johnson Leans Lovingly on Boyfriend Chris Martin in Rare Public Appearance
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had a cozy day out in New York City. The 32-year-old actress and the 46-year-old Coldplay frontman were spotted taking a romantic stroll around New York City. The couple, who have been linked since 2018, walked arm in arm through the city’s SoHo neighborhood.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, & Wife Sam, 54, Kiss After Renewing Wedding Vows
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, just can’t get enough of each other. The famous duo was photographed on Wednesday celebrating their tenth anniversary with a romantic summer vow renewal! “10 glorious years,” Sam adorably captioned a June 22 Instagram post, alongside double heart emojis. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she continued. “Love conquers all.”
Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’
Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said
"I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me."
ETOnline.com
Dakota Johnson Recalls 'Weird' 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Experience: 'I Signed Up to Do a Very Different Version'
Nearly a decade after her debut as Anastasia Steele, Dakota Johnson is candidly pulling back the curtain on her experience with the franchise that turned her into a worldwide star. As Johnson tells Vanity Fair, “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up...
ETOnline.com
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reveals Which Actress She’d Like To See Play Her On Screen
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals who she thinks should play her in a movie.
Elliot Page Got Candid About How "Umbrella Academy" Handled His Transition And Transgender Storyline
"We're not in control of our stories a lot of the time."
Tom Cruise’s Controlling Ways Caused His Split From Nicole Kidman And Katie Holmes?
Tom Cruise has not had much luck in love and marriage. As of writing, the actor has already been married thrice and he has also been divorced three times. Cruise has not dated anyone officially since his split from Katie Holmes in 2012.
Dakota Johnson Says Alfred Hitchcock Sent Melanie Griffith a Doll of Her Mom Tippi Hedren in a Coffin
Dakota Johnson is sharing a scary story allegedly involving Alfred Hitchcock that sounds like a twist from one of his famous films. The 32-year-old actress spoke about the legendary director's disturbing obsession with her grandmother Tippi Hedren for the July issue of Vanity Fair (which Johnson covers) and how it derailed Hedren's career decades ago.
I Cannot Fully Vocalize My Excitement For The Barbie Movie After Seeing These New Pics Of Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie
The cinematic event of our lifetimes is coming.
Cameron Diaz Coming Out of Retirement for Netflix Movie ‘Back in Action’ With Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz is coming out of a self-proclaimed retirement from acting to star with Jamie Foxx in a Netflix feature aptly titled Back in Action. The announcement was made via Foxx’s social media, where he posted audio of him, Diaz and NFL star Tom Brady talking. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful at unretiring,” Brady is heard saying. (Earlier this year, Brady made an announcement he would retire from the NFL, only to unretire two months later to play the upcoming season with the Tampa...
epicstream.com
Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Katie Holmes' Ex Dumped Again By Hayley Atwell? Actor's Top Gun: Maverick Movie Reaches Another Milestone
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. The former husband of Katie Holmes and the British-American actress started out as a costar on Mission: Impossible 7, and allegedly also dated for a year while shooting Ethan Hunt’s latest action-packed adventure.
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
Dakota Johnson Reacts To Being Roped Into The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Brouhaha
Dakota Johnson shares her thoughts on recently being part of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial conversation.
Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’
Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
39 Celeb Sibling Age Gaps That Are Honestly Larger Than I Imagined
Their parents are out here LIVING.
NME
Chris Pratt says he doesn’t like being called Chris: “It’s not my name”
Chris Pratt has claimed that “no one” calls him Chris in a new interview. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, the Jurassic World star initially confused the host with the declaration. “What do they call you?” Shaw asked, “Pratt?”. “Yep. Pratt....
Jason Momoa splits from Eiza González months after divorce from Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa and Eiza González have split after just four months of dating, a source has said.The Aquaman star, 42, and fellow actor González, 32, began dating in February, just one month after Momoa announced his divorce from his partner of 16 years, Lisa Bonet.The source who confirmed the break up between Momoa and González told People they were “just very different people”.Another source said they were at “different life stages”, adding “they love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public”.Momoa announced his divorce to Bonet, 54, in January, after five years...
