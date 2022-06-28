ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ex-Cowboys star’s questionable comments about Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen resurface

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady’s wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, and his sister were the subjects of comments made by former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy. The comments came back in...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 12

Alecia Lora
3d ago

Why this is being brought up, or discussed, when it happened 7 years ago, is beyond me... couldn't find anything else going on in the world to write about?? Did I miss something here??

Reply(2)
13
Related
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Says 1 NBA Star Is Playing The Wrong Sport

Anthony Edwards' talent isn't contained to the basketball court. The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video where he shows off his strong arm and pass-catching skills on the gridiron. Edwards earned praise from NFL icon Tom Brady, who encouraged the 20-year-old to reconsider his calling. "Ant I know the money...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Nfl#American Football#Celebrities#Sports#The New England Patriots
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Vacation Photos

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka officially came off the market. The four-time major winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and became one of the sport's beloved couples. Both Koepka and Sims described the wedding as the...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Derek Carr Uses 1 Word To Describe Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels

Raiders fans are going to be very excited about what Derek Carr had to say about new head coach Josh McDaniels this week. McDaniels was brought in by the Raiders to replace Jon Gruden, who infamously lost his job during the season last year. Carr is clearly excited about the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots Executive Reveals Rob Gronkowski Prediction

For the second time, future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from football. But will he stay retired this time?. During The GM Shuffle podcast, former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi expressed doubt that Gronkowski will come back. He believes Gronkowski at his word that he's retired for good due to the toll the game has taken on his body.
NFL
The Spun

NFL "More Likely" To Accept 1 Deshaun Watson Punishment

The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing is well underway and it won't be long until the punishment for him is revealed. The NFL is currently pushing for an indefinite year-long suspension for Watson, though the league is also willing to accept something a bit shorter. Per Rob Maaddi of the AP,...
NFL
The Spun

Analyst Predicts Cowboys Will Sign 4-Time Pro Bowler

There's still some good free agents out there in the NFL, despite training camps being a month away. One of those free agents is linebacker Anthony Barr. He's spent the last eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and has put up solid numbers. In seven of those eight seasons, he's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy