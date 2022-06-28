Travis Barker’s Son Landon Is Dating TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio: ‘It’s Very Low-Key’

Gen-Z's own Kravis! Landon Barker is "in the early stages" of dating TikTok star Charli D'Amelio .

"It's very low-key," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the pair's budding romance. "They're having fun hanging out and getting to know each other."

Travis Barker 's son and the Connecticut native, both 18, "have been supporting each other at their respective launch parties in recent weeks," the insider says, referring to celebrations for Landon's new boohooMan collection and for Dixie D'Amelio 's debut album. Per the source, the teens even "got tattoos together."

Earlier this month, Landon and Charli were spotted together at his boohooMan bash in Los Angeles, going on to tag the same tattoo artist while showing off their ink on their respective Instagram Stories.

Before sparking a connection with Kourtney Kardashian 's stepson, the influencer was linked to fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson . The pair dated from December 2019 to April 2020.

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," Charli wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, confirming she and the Hype House cofounder, 20, called it quits. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

She continued, "We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."

Hudson — who performs music under the name Lil Huddy — recently joined Landon in Italy to celebrate Travis' wedding to Kardashian , 43, recapping the afterparty with a carousel of Instagram photos. However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hudson seemingly wiped the snaps — including a selfie with Landon — from his account as Charli's relationship status made headlines.

Though he started his reality TV career on MTV's Meet the Barkers , Landon and his family have found themselves back in the spotlight since Us confirmed the Blink-182 member's romance with Kardashian in January 2021. The twosome got engaged that October, tying the knot in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards in April. Shortly before jetting off for their Italian nuptials, Travis and the Poosh founder were married outside a California courthouse.

The musician shares Landon and daughter Alabama Barker , 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler . The former couple were married from 2004 to 2008, and Travis also has a close bond with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya . While celebrating Father's Day earlier this month, Alabama thanked her dad for setting a positive example with his relationships.

"I love u beyond words can describe, your [sic] somebody who always made sure family was first," she gushed via social media. "I have so much respect for the ways you've taught me in many aspects. Thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats you."

Reps for Landon and Charli could not be reached for comment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper