BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a controversy with glass smoking pipes being sold in Clarksburg. Now a city councilman is calling businesses out. As we first told you back in April, the city of Clarksburg adopted a state ordinance prohibiting the sale of pipes that can be used to smoke meth. However, some businesses have been selling the pipes despite the ordinance.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO