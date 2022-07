July’s exhibits at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center feature the locally produced work from two groups, the Dubois County Art Guild and Patoka Valley Quilters. Jasper Community Arts, with support from Kunkel Insurance Agency, Inc., is pleased to announce the 54 Annual Dubois County Art Guild Exhibit at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The exhibit will feature work by local artists who belong to the guild, many of whom are well known in the area. It will include work in a variety of mediums.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO