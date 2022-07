Francis J. “Frank” McPartlin of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was 58. He was born in Boston to Mary E. (McGeoghagan) and Francis P. McPartlin and raised in Quincy. After graduating from Quincy High School, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at Suffolk University. A true Quincy native, his first job was at the Bargain Center and then Star Market. After marrying he moved to Weymouth and later joined the Yankee Candle team. In 2013, he felt the call home and returned to Quincy, specifically Hough’s Neck. The circle was completed when he later accepted a job as the Store Director at the Quincy Star Market.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO