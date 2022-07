The 6th District Councilman Dwight Williams has formed a partnership between the Northwest Indiana Food Bank and the 6th District. On July 1, 2022, the partnership will host a food distribution in the front parking lot of the Glen Park Elementary School at 5002 Madison St. The event will feed 150 to 160 households, and this is a first come first served community-based event so participants are encouraged to be prompt. The distribution will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

