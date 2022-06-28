Rock, roll & retire!

Ellie and Bob Smela, who opened Ellie’s ’50s Diner in 1990, are retiring. The restaurant will close July 10. That’s Ellie depicted on the sign, sporting a poodle skirt. Photos by Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Ellie’s ’50s Diner is closing after 32 years of serving comfort...
Skip the traffic and use Tri-Rail for your next girls night out!. Every Wednesday night, you can do a Sip & Paint class Delray Beach Market starting at 6 p.m. The class is lead by Dusty Art Live, it costs $25 per canvas, and includes all paint instruction…when you’re finished, it’s your masterpiece to take home!
The space that used to house Delray’s Death or Glory didn’t stay dormant for long. In its place has risen The Falcon, a new casual yet seductive beach bar and restaurant boasting craft cocktails and elevated global street food. The concept is actually a reinvention of The Falcon House, which used to occupy the 100-year-old house at 116 N.E. 6th Avenue, just north of Delray’s bustling Atlantic Avenue. The food by executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller centers around shareable plates such as curry cauliflower and drunken noodles. The drink menu, curated by co-owner Sean Iglehart and bar manager Andrew Luzenko, is dominated by playful cocktails with cool names, such as the Fly Trap (mezcal, ancho verde, lulo fruit, lime, and watermelon salt). Visit on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Bathrobe Brunch, with live music and free brunch cocktails for anyone who dons a bathrobe or kimono.
Rosewater Rooftop, Delray Beach: This indoor/outdoor lounge and pool sits atop The Ray hotel, the latest addition to Delray’s Pineapple Grove Arts District. Verdant trellises and canopies frame seating sections and establish a “tropical modern luxury” ambience, accompanied by creative signature cocktails, curated wines, and small plates. On weekdays, from 3 to 6 p.m., “Golden Hour” specials include half-priced drinks.
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
After the fireworks have faded and the hot dog buns have gone stale, there’s another holiday to look forward to. National Fried Chicken Day is on July 6, and Palm Beach County restaurants are hosting a number of themed specials to help locals celebrate. From 4 to 9 p.m.,...
Kaufman Lynn Construction executive Ben Baffer, chairman of the Delray Beach Historic Preservation Board, believes that historic buildings and sites ‘are our community’s collective legacy, and our link to our past.’ This photo mural of projects — including the historic Miami Freedom Tower — graces the Kaufman Lynn conference room. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star.
The Boca Raton Museum of Art is removing itself from any role in operating the Cornell Museum in Delray Beach. Executive Director Irvin Lippman told me Wednesday that he has conveyed that message to City Manager Terrence Moore and Mayor Shelly Petrolia. At the city commission’s June 14 meeting, Petrolia and commissioners Juli Casale and Shirley Johnson asked Moore to reopen discussions with the museum. In April, Moore had presented the commission with a contract for the museum to run the Cornell for 18 months. Johnson voted it down with Ryan Boylston and Adam Frankel.
In the ’70s, it was a Holiday Inn. In the ’80s, it became Ramada Inn Resort. In the ’90s, it was upgraded to a Radisson. Then came Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne, and for most of this century, this prime piece of beachfront property has been an empty, weed-infested lot.
Put the pedal to the metal and head to the Hot Rods and Hot Dogs car show in Coconut Creek this weekend. Fun for the whole family, the event showcases classic and exotic cars and provides live entertainment and a variety of food trucks. Held on Saturday, July 2, from...
James Muir opened Nicholson Muir Meats this year in a historic home on Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach. BELOW RIGHT: The butcher shop also has a small restaurant and sitting area. Photos provided. Passers-by will notice the old Ruth Jones Cottage at 480 E. Ocean Ave. in Boynton Beach has...
While Delray Beach residents were meeting about the future of Old School Square, Boca Raton Museum of Art officials who were getting a second look at operating Delray’s Cornell Art Museum decided they were no longer interested in the gig for now. After kicking aside the Boca Raton museum’s...
Attorney Bryan Boysaw and Kenya Madison, senior director of Healthier Delray Beach, comfort each other after digging soil from near where Samuel Nelson was lynched in 1926 west of Delray Beach. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Samuel Nelson was abducted from Delray Beach jail and lynched in 1926. By...
62-year old Michael Lohan lived in Palm Beach County when he was associated with a substance abuse treatment program. He was arrested last year for taking kickbacks for referring patients to a Delray Beach residential treatment facility.
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
Fort Lauderdale is one of my favorite coastal cities, with fabulous beaches, exciting nightlife, yachting, and over 165 miles of inland waterways. It’s also the perfect place to enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise? Where should you go for the best burgers in Fort Lauderdale?. Fortunately, there’s more than one...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Experts say more bufo toads have been seen across South Florida and they are warning dog owners to keep a watchful eye. Bufo toads are not native to Florida, yet the toxic toads are poisonous to dogs. If your dog is exposed to the...
ABOVE: Inside the terminal, a portion of the second floor will be removed to create a two-story entryway. BELOW RIGHT: The new passenger waiting area. Renderings provided. Boca Raton is a city with an ample number of cosmetic surgeons serving its residents, and now its airport has an appointment for a $40 million face-lift.
Miami, FL did it again! It was ranked one of the top best cities to live in the U.S.A., and, even though it was recently on the charts as one of the most expensive places in the world to live in luxury, people can't seem to stay away. Whether it's...
Kenny Brown holds a rescued pelican that was suffering from a fishing hook injury in 2010. Now people are helping Brown, who has lung and heart ailments. Coastal Star file photo. Kenny Brown, aka “the pelican man,” has spent the better part of two decades responding to calls in South...
