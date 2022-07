The phenomenon “summer slide”, or summer learning loss, refers to the tendency for students, especially those from low-income families, to lose some of the academic skills gained during the previous school year due to lack of exposure to educational activities during the summer. This is because a student’s exposure to educational activities is often not as rigorous after the school year ends. New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL)’s ACES Afterschool Program (ACES) works actively to create an enriching and productive summer experience to prevent loss of learning, especially amongst under-resourced communities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO