ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Feel the temperature a-rising

By Brooke Nevins brooke.nevins@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JT415_0gOZiR0P00
Denver’s City Park Photo Credit: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto (iStock).

Temperatures continue to rise mid-week as Wednesday should see a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be another day with an expected high near 94, with more cloud cover and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Highs cool to the low-to-mid 80s nearing the end of the week as chances of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon increase to 50% on Thursday and Friday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 6-8 mph.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Alert: Sever weather warning issued for Denver, could effect Avalanche parade

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Arapahoe, Denver, northeastern Jefferson and western Adams Counties through 1:15 p.m., MDT. Emergency alert system urges Avalanche fans in Denver to take shelter. At 12:43 p.m., MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over western Denver, moving northeast at 25 mph. Hazard includes winds in excess...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado dream trail, Peaks to Plains, sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has spearheaded developments for about a decade.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

A happy holiday weekend for pop culture fans at Denver Fan Expo in Denver Convention Center. That's why there are costumed Cosplay characters and superheroes all around downtown Denver. Celebrities everywhere from "Cobra Kai," "Clerks," "Sons of Anarchy," "Star Wars Trilogy" and more. Anime, gaming booths, shopping. Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Tips and tricks for parking in Denver Thursday

If you’re going to the Avalanche victory parade in downtown Denver Thursday, officials are suggesting you take public transportation like RTD light rail trains or busses. If that’s not possible, at least carpool. That said, many will be scrambling for parking in the Mile High City Thursday morning. If you just want to watch the parade go by, you might try your luck at on-street parking. You can pay at...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#West Wind#South Wind#Thunderstorms
The Denver Gazette

Colorado grants over $800,000 to swimming pools in rush to open before July Fourth

With the Fourth of July weekend days away, the state awarded over $800,000 to dozens of swimming pools to help the pools open amid an ongoing shortage of lifeguards. Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that Colorado gave $849,313 in grants to 71 local swimming pools from Denver to Cañon City to Grand Junction, as pools across the state have postponed opening and shortened hours of operation because they lack necessary staff.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Earth, Wind & Fire returns to Denver with love for Woolfolk never gone

Earth, Wind & Fire returns to Denver on Wednesday heavier in heart but lighter in spirit and determined to keep the fire burning. This will be the enduring R&B pop jazz funk disco supergroup’s first concert appearance in Denver since the April 25 death of saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk, who last performed with the band back in 1993 but remained lifelong friends with his Denver East High School classmate, multi-octave vocalist Philip Bailey.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Longtime Central City Opera leader makes sudden exit: Arts news

There was another major shakeup in the local arts community last week when Pelham “Pat” Pearce announced his abrupt and immediate resignation from Central City Opera after 26 years as the artistic leader of the oldest performing arts organization in Colorado – and just days before the venerable company’s milestone 90th anniversary season begins.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Denver Gazette

Northglenn lands Prost Brewing headquarters

Northglenn and Adams County economic development officials said “prost” Tuesday after Denver-based Prost Brewing Co. announced it would move its headquarters to Northglenn and build a German-style biergarten at 104th Avenue and I-25, similar to its biergarten in Highlands Ranch. Prost means “cheers” in German. The...
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Larimer County fire grows to 150 acres

The Halligan fire has grown to about 150 acres, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon. The blaze northwest of Fort Collins was 40% contained, but the flames had not damaged any homes near Halligan Reservoir. The fire was caused by lightning Monday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies in northeast Denver crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Denver on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Quebec Street and Northfield Boulevard, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department. The driver of the other vehicle was cooperating with...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Brighton to break ground on $155M water treatment plant

Brighton will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on July 26 at the site of its future water treatment plant, kickstarting a $155 million project that will be in the works for three more years. The treatment plant, which will be at 4350 E. Bromley Lane, will replace Brighton's current plant that is "nearing the end of its lifespan," according to a news release from the city. Brighton officials said the new...
BRIGHTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver considers prioritization housing policy that holds affordable units for those at risk of displacement

Denver City Council is considering a prioritization policy that would provide those who have been displaced or are at risk of displacement priority access to newly constructed or preserved affordable housing. Polly Kyle, housing prioritization policy officer with the Department of Housing Stability, presented the policy to council’s Safety, Housing,...
The Denver Gazette

2 killed in Parker crash

Two people died Wednesday night in Parker when their vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole, according to the Parker Police Department. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. at Parker Road and Plaza Drive. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and one of the victims was...
PARKER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy