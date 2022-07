Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here. “Organized by the Tyler Museum of Art, this exhibition features works on paper by notable Texas artists Charles Criner (b.1945) and Dr. John Biggers (1924-2001). The exhibition highlights their individual artistic styles while examining Biggers’ influence on Criner’s work.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO