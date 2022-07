Basket Books & Art, a new independent bookstore and art gallery, opened quietly at the end of May in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. Couple and business partners, Laura Hughes and Edwin Smalling are the owners of Basket, and the space is truly a marriage of their shared interests. Ms. Hughes, a writer and scholar of French literature and theory who holds a Ph.D. in French from New York University, grew up in Houston and recently moved back after living elsewhere for many years. Mr. Smalling, who holds a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and an MFA from Yale University, is a practicing artist.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO