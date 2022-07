Since 1993, the Habitat 500 Bike Ride has sent cyclists across Minnesota and the surrounding Midwest annually to raise funds and awareness for Habitat for Humanity. After two years of “Bike @ Home” events, the 30th anniversary Ride will offer both Bike @ Home and hybrid options for participation, with riders from all over the state and country gathering in Fergus Falls, from July 14-17 for a build day and three days of biking.

SAVAGE, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO