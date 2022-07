On Thursday, a 37-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Bellingham. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash was reported at approximately 8:20pm on Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass. The early reports showed that the 2003 Honda VTX1800R motorcycle was northbound on Interstate 5 when the rider failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle went into the median.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO