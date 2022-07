SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that they have identified a suspect in a 1990 homicide cold case. 17-year-old Michelle Koski was last seen at her house in the 13300 block of 30th Avenue Northeast in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood on August 18, 1990. Investigators said earlier that day, she had been at an apartment in the 6200 block of 14th Avenue Northwest in Seattle.

