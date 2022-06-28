ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

BSN buys Eastbay Team Sales business ￼

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline sports brand BSN Sports announced today that they have acquired the Eastbay Team Sales business from Foot Locker. The sale includes all assets from Eastbay, the company started in 1980 in Wausau....

#Eastbay#Bsn#Design#Foot Locker#Bsn Sports#Champs#Bain Capital#Varsity Brands
