BSN buys Eastbay Team Sales business ￼

THURSDAY 6/30 | CAMPANILE CENTER FOR THE ARTS, MINOCQUA. Alive Again: The Chicago Project came together to honor the timeless music of the band Chicago. This 10-piece band is made up of diverse musicians from Northeast and Central Wisconsin who all share a common passion: keeping the music of Chicago alive. This special concert features all of Chicago’s greatest hits including, “Saturday in the Park”, “Make Me Smile”, “If You Leave Me Now”, “Beginnings”, “25 or 6 to 4”, “Hard Habit To Break”, “Glory Of Love”, “You’re The Inspiration” and many more! Starts at 7 pm. $25 adult, $15 student. Details at campanilecenter.com.

