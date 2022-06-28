This 2-Ingredient Vegan Blueberry Ice Cream Recipe Satisfies Your Sweetest Sweet Tooth

The second the weather starts getting warm, it's not uncommon to find yourself staring at the ice cream section of the grocery store. I mean, sunny days and melty sweet scoops go hand in hand. While there are plenty of different healthy store-bought options to choose from, you can make your own simply delicious vegan blueberry ice cream with a recipe that only calls for two ingredients.

A healthy remake of blueberry ice cream took off on TikTok because of how easy it is to make at home. All you need is frozen blueberries (the frozen part is important!) and your alt-milk of choice. Once combined, it turns into ice cream in minutes without even blending it together.

Marzia Prince, a plant-based health coach and the co-founder of Plant Chics, shared her version of the recipe on Instagram that requires 1/2 cup to 1 cup frozen blueberries and oat milk. "Coconut or almond milk has an after taste, but oat milk has a very neutral taste," she says, making it a great choice for something like ice cream. Pour just enough milk so the frozen blueberries are mostly coated, like you're putting togethe a bowl of cereal. Then, stir it a little and let it sit for two to three minutes. "The frozen berries harden the milk. People always think I put it in the freezer, but I don't."

The frozen blueberries basically do all the work for you, allowing you to whip up a mess-free dessert in a matter of minutes. Here's exactly how to make it for yourself at home.

Vegan Blueberry Ice Cream

Ingredients

1/2 cup to 1 cup frozen blueberries

oat milk (or your non-dairy milk of choice)

1. Put frozen blueberries in a bowl.

2. Pour in just enough milk to cover the blueberries.

3. Stir, then let it sit for a few minutes. It will start hardening like ice cream. You can always use less or more milk, depending on how you like it.

4. Once it's at your desired consistency, eat it by the spoonful. (You can mash it a bit if you like but it's good to go once the oat milk solidifies.)

