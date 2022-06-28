Mulberry woman killed in crash on Wyandotte Road

Exponent File Photo

A 54-year-old Mulberry, Indiana, woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning at the intersection of County Road 900 East and Wyandotte Road, police say.

Kelly Ward, the driver of the vehicle, was traveling est on Wyandotte Road when she arrived at the intersection, which has a stop sign for traffic coming from Wynadotte but not from CR 900 E., according to a press release by the Tippecanoe County sheriff's office. Ward's vehicle entered the intersection and was hit by a truck traveling north on the county road.

Ward was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release. Ward's passenger, her 13-year-old daughter, was taken to IU Arnett by ambulance and was later released.

The driver of the truck, Williams Ruiz-Ramirez of West Lafayette, reported no injuries, according to the release. A passenger in the truck reported minor pain but was not taken to a hospital.

The intersection was closed for about four hours as part of the investigation, which is ongoing.