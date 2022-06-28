ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ESPYS 2022 -- Best NHL Player

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One are finally here. It's time to decide which of your favorite athletes will...

www.espn.com

theScore

Kadri: I'd love to stay with Avs, but 'I've shown what my worth is'

Nazem Kadri is set to cash in after enjoying a career year right before entering unrestricted free agency. Even though his value is at an all-time high, his No. 1 choice would be returning to the Colorado Avalanche. "How could it not be?" Kadri said on Sportsnet's Real Kyper and...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

LANDESKOG GIFTS THE STANLEY CUP TO ERIK JOHNSON WHILE IN THE BUFF

After winning the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche seem to be having the time of their lives. Erik Johnson had a picture taken with him cuddling with the Cup in bed, but the backstory behind how he got it makes it even funnier. Johnson was woken in the morning by...
NHL
Yardbarker

Pavel Datsyuk plans to announce retirement from professional hockey

Set to turn 44 years old in a few weeks, it appears Pavel Datsyuk is ready to hang up his skates. The Detroit Red Wings legend is in Krasnoyarsk, Russia for a charity farewell game being hosted by former NHLer Alexander Semin. Datsyuk told the media at the event that he plans to announce his retirement from professional hockey in the near future.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Denver

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...
DENVER, CO
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup parade live blog

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated their Stanley Cup championship with a parade Thursday. NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen followed along and provided all the sights and sounds from the festivities. You can relive the whole event here,. 3 p.m. ET. As Blink-182's "All the Small Things" was playing, the fans all...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins interview Penguins assistant for head coach opening

Might the Boston Bruins actually go outside the New England area to hire their next head coach?. The Bruins have interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci for their open head coach job, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazzette reported Wednesday. Vellucci boasts an impressive résumé; he served...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Stanley Cup champs, Colorado Avalanche, feeling the love from hundreds of thousands of fans

The Colorado Avalanche relished in the sights and sounds of a parade and rally in their honor for winning the 2022 Stanley Cup championship. Team captain, Gabriel Landeskog, showed off a "championship suit" of sorts and rallied up the crowd at Civic Center Park on June 30.This is the first Stanley Cup the team has won in 21 years.RELATED: Avs players celebrate with fans during Stanley Cup Championship parade, rally"The group of guys behind me, I cant even begin to tell you the resiliency, the commitment to win, the determination to win, the attitude. These guys are the best people you'll ever meet," Landeskog said.Landeskog, who has been with the team since 2011, has mentored younger players - including best defenseman in the league, Cale Makar."All hail, Cale" chants turned to cheers and encouragement for Nazem Kadri. The center overcame a lot of adversity during the post-season which included threats from St. Louis Blues fans."All my teammates, the city of Denver sticking by my side, never waivered. I love you guys! We're the champs baby, we're the champs!" he shouted out to the sea of burgundy and blue.
DENVER, CO
Roman Josi
Connor Mcdavid
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ $6 Million Man

Who is the Toronto Maple Leafs Six Million Dollar Man? The team has approximately $6 million left in cap space and still no number one goalie or fourth line. So while the holes in the bottom six won’t take up much cash, it seems the Maple Leafs are saving every penny to make a splash in free agency. But is Steve Austin out there? A secret weapon with superhuman strength, vision and speed?
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' coaching search reportedly down to three finalists

There could be an answer as soon as Wednesday on who will be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and a new name has entered the ring. Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci has interviewed for the job. In fact, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes that Vellucci has been interviewed twice now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Mailbag: Fleury landing spot, next Red Wings coach

Here is the June 29 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Best fit for Marc-Andre Fleury? -- @punmasterrifkin. I like the New Jersey Devils, but does the 37-year-old goalie want to go to a team that isn't...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Remembering the Sabres' star-studded 1982 and '83 drafts

Buffalo is set to pick 3 times in the 1st round for the 1st time since 1983. When the Sabres arrive for the NHL Draft in Montreal on July 7, it will be just the third time in franchise history that Buffalo has three first-round selections. Buffalo holds its own...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Jim Pappin dies at 82

Former Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks forward Jim Pappin has died at the age of 82, the Maple Leafs announced. The club’s statement read:. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin. Jim played 5 seasons in Toronto, winning the Stanley Cup in 1964 & ’67. Named one of the 100 Greatest Leafs, he scored the Cup-winning goal and lead the team in scoring in ’67. Our thoughts are with his family & friends.”
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tampa Bay Lightning considering Ryan McDonagh trade

After barely missing out on their third consecutive Stanley Cup championship, the Tampa Bay Lightning may be forced to do some drastic reshuffling of the core. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the team is working with Ryan McDonagh to find out if there is a fit somewhere else in the league. McDonagh has a full no-trade clause and can essentially decide where he plays at this point.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

CANUCKS LOOKING TO TRADE YOUNG NETMINDER, CANADIENS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED

On the 'Donnie & Dhali' podcast this week, CHEK TV reporter Rick Dhaliwal mentioned that the Vancouver Canucks may be looking to move on from goaltender Michael DiPietro. The emergence of Latvian goaltender Artur Silovs and his recent success has likely made DiPietro expendable. Dhaliwal also said that the Montreal...
NHL
markerzone.com

BOSTON BRUINS NAME NEW HEAD COACH

With a week remaining until the NHL Entry Draft, two teams have filled their head coaching vacancies. Earlier today the Detroit Red Wings named Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant Coach Derek Lalonde as their Head Coach. Now the Boston Bruins have reportedly tapped Jim Montgomery as theirs. Matt Murley of Spittin' Chiclets was the first with the scoop:
BOSTON, MA
Nashville Predator
Toronto Maple Leafs
Edmonton Oilers
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 Colorado Avalanche NHL Stanley Cup championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, and hoodies

Colorado sports fans can celebrate now that the Avalanche are the new Stanley Cup champions. The Avs defeated the Predators, Blues, and Oilers to get to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against back-to-back defending Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. All that hard work paid off, as Colorado bested Tampa Bay four games to two, ending with a 2-1 victory in Game 6. Now, you can get your Colorado Avalanche championship gear here.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kraken expected to extend 'big offers' to top free-agent forwards

The Seattle Kraken made moves last summer signaling their intention to be a competitive team right from their first game, just as the Vegas Golden Knights were in their first season. They signed Philipp Grubauer, Jaden Schwartz and others in free agency, all with the idea of potentially being in the mix for a playoff spot in what was seen as a weak Pacific division. That didn’t happen, though, and the Kraken finished third-last in the entire NHL with a 27-49-6 record. The team scored only 216 goals, which ranked them fourth-last in the NHL, and had only one player cross the 50-point mark, Jared McCann, who had 50 points exactly. Some have speculated that this poor season would set the Kraken on the path of a more traditional rebuild, seeing them bottom out in the standings, chasing young, high-end talent. That doesn’t appear to be their preferred route to contention, though.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Denver

Power play: Gabriel Landeskog slings chicken at Raising Cane's

Colorado Avalanche fans got a special treat with their drive-thru lunch order on Wednesday. Avs star left winger and captain Gabriel Landeskog served up chicken to hungry fans in Aurora.The Avs are set to celebrate coming home with the Stanley Cup with a Stanley Cup parade, rally setup underway in Civic Center Park on Thursday.Landeskog passed out box combo meals to everyone in the drive-thru at 14241 E. Alameda Ave. for an hour on Thursday. 
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

BOSTON --  The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's...
BOSTON, MA

