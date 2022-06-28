Brittney Griner To Stand Trial Over Alleged Cannabis Possession This Week

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / Getty

Brittney Griner and her ongoing cannabis possession case in Russia will be moving on to a trial to occur this coming Friday (July 1). The WNBA star was allegedly caught with cannabis in her travel bags, landing her in hot water with Russian authorities and creating a standoff of sorts.

Brittney Griner Could Face Up To 10 Years

Griner, 31, was arrested over four months prior in Moscow and held in custody since, sparking a series of statements from both the WNBA and the NBA in support of her gaining freedom. As reported by ESPN, Griner will head to trial where she could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale drug transportation. The charges read as excessive to observers since Griner was allegedly found with cannabis vaporizer cartridges in her luggage and not bulk weight.

Yesterday (June 27), court officials in Khimki, outside of Moscow, tacked on an additional six months to Griner’s detention to December 20 although she was slated to remain in pretrial detention until this coming weekend. Photos of Griner were published, showing the player handcuffed and flanked by officers.

“It was good to see her in some of those images, but it’s tough. Every time’s a reminder that their teammate, their friend, is wrongfully imprisoned in another country,” Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “It’s tough on our team. It is good to see her. See how she’s doing? I don’t know if she’s doing OK.”

The outlet adds that while a conviction is possible in the matter, sources say that Russia would be open to talks with American officials in negotiating Griner’s release although nothing official has materialized.

Griner’s ordeal attracted the attention of the Biden-Harris administration with members of the Congressional Black Caucus stating back in March after a meeting with President Joe Biden that they were collectively working on gaining freedom for Griner.

—

Photo: Getty

Brittney Griner To Stand Trial Over Alleged Cannabis Possession This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com