What's a tomato worth? On the farmer poet Matthew Bowman

By By Jonah Andrist For the East Idaho Business Journal
On Saturday mornings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, you can stop and get a fresh loaf of artisan bread and regional organic produce that’s as good as anywhere in the U.S. (if they haven’t sold out). Pocatello might not have a lot of other “big city” accoutrements going for it, but in this small way it shows off the good faith that citizens here practice. For his own part, the farmer Matt Bowman is a cornerstone of this experience. Literally, with his regular corner spot in the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market selling vegetables off his rustic wood-paneled truck bed.

He first started selling at the market with a couple dozen heads of lettuce, which he still describes as the backbone of his business. These days he’s expanded using timed germination to avoid the latent thermal dormancy that lettuce usually exhibits in this hot and dry climate. It’s fairly labor intensive for a product that so many of us take for granted at the supermarket. But beyond that, he grows other more interesting greens. Japanese Mizuna and Italian red stem dandelion. He grows interesting varieties of peppers and unique and tasty variants on the cucumber (I’m particularly fond of the skinny Armenian variety). But far and away the hit of the market every year are the multicolored heirloom tomatoes. Much of his business is now dedicated to them. On his 2 ½ acres of land, just off the highway, Bowman has set up three large hot houses. His tomatoes sprout like vines up a string that he runs from the tip top of this aluminum rib cage.

He tells me that there are still some people who only eat red tomatoes. They pick around the purple and yellow offerings looking for what they already know. Not that it matters; all are delicious. It’s a product that literally cannot be reproduced on a large scale. Bowman isn’t dogmatic about the destructive use of pesticides and herbicides, which we agreed can be differently harmful or useful — he is simply not interested in that system. On his farm it’s just soil and compost — little bacterial farmers doing the slow, eternal work of keeping the ground alive.

“I do not need to reach the ends of earth, nor cover sky, but I need to slow enough that those abide.”

Yes, he can also write a pretty line of poetry. Last winter he hand stitched a chapbook of impressions he had on a trip to the West Coast.

Here’s another, my favorite:

“But as I go each day by day with soil as my master, I certify that more and more my life is poured freely. I learn the words that rivers speak to all their progeny: The wealth I’ve gained I do not keep, by and by my surface sinks to feed the mysteries of the deep.”

Though it’s true, in many ways the poet farmer must think this way. A few years ago he had a breakdown. Exhaustion and mental fatigue. I’m not surprised. It’s a complex business to operate a farm of this much variety, to base one’s whole livelihood on the limited run of the growing season. Especially because at his level the farm cannot scale. There’s no capitalist expansion. The results of that one can already see in their supermarket. Large, tasteless tomatoes and a small variety of other hearty, transportable produce on repeat. Not that this system hasn’t improved over time. Even I remember the first time I had a freshly cooked Brussels sprout and marveled how I actually enjoyed it.

But for Bowman it’s more about scoring a couple extra bucks so he can afford health insurance. A goal that — if he hopes to achieve it — might paradoxically be the same thing that sends him to the hospital.

He sells his tomatoes at marked up prices compared to the box stores. Bowman says, “You can kill yourself with work and my prices need to reflect that.” Some customers make comments about the prices. Though most of us get it and it’s the soul of the thing that attracts me.

Food and nutrients are so basic. NASA did tests and although you can keep a person alive and healthy on a diet of pills; what you can’t do is fill the feeling of an empty stomach. I think the same applies spiritually. Bowman is very thoughtful about his work. Someone more concerned with expansion and profit might argue he’s too thoughtful. For Bowman, it’s beyond the product — he’s in the business of creating a healthy community overall. “It’s hard to engage with reality without stabilizing your environment. No enlightenment without roots.” Once you tend your soil the other stuff apparates, magically. “A song and a tomato are the same,” he says. “They’re just there. Sort of, waiting.”

This type of talk might first strike one as bizarre. But I get it. Planting a seed still feels like magic to me. Though a cheap kind, it’s true, because anyone can perform it. A recent book of anthropology suggests smaller “play farming” was quite common before industrial practice. But perhaps the true art moves up scale. Bowman’s farm is an orchestra of budding shoots — compared to the single jazz piano that my little garden produces. In my garden, I’ve never produced more tomatoes than I can personally use. In that sense, Bowman is an artist of the heirloom tomato on par with the best in the world. And isn’t that worth more than what we usually give credit for — isn’t that priceless?

Though I think he gets plenty in return. There’s a sense of purpose and peace of heart that one can’t buy with money and he gives that freely without need of recompense. It can’t be coveted or hoarded. “It is the awe that is precious, it is the awe we want to share.” The question of course is how to share awe. It’s a question that I’m almost certain doesn’t have an answer, but I know Bowman is trying his best.

Jonah Andrist is a freelance writer of many types, available for marketing and ghostwriting or poetic counseling. He can be reached at jonah.andrist@gmail.com.

