ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

City of Pocatello hires new chief financial officer

By City of Pocatello News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9vT3_0gOZKktc00

The City of Pocatello announces Eugene “Gene” Hill as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the City. Hill will oversee the City’s Finance Department.

“We are excited to have Gene on our team. He brings a high level of financial management experience that will prove invaluable for the City of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad.

Hill has worked in finance as a CFO, contract CFO, and Treasurer, for companies that include:

Paragon BioTeck, Inc., Portland, OregonHackSoft, Inc., Canby, OregonEpicor Software, Newport Beach, CaliforniaBasin Disposal Inc., Pasco, Washington

The role of a CFO is to protect the City’s assets, manage the City’s cash flow while meeting the City’s financial obligations, and preforming any financial reporting required by Federal and State law.

Eugene Hill’s first day with the City of Pocatello was June 13, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

An Empowered Community

I am pleased to live in Pocatello. This high mountain valley is a great place for people, wildlife and ideas. There is collaboration within and between government, business and non-profit organizations. Our school district and Idaho State University are performing well. Businesses and individuals are investing in city improvements from A to Z – animal services to the zoo. The city is a fun place with interesting things to do like a Grays baseball game, aquatic complex splash, school sports or the Greenway. The economy is evolving. The city is profoundly safe with excellent emergency services and support of population diversity. Our environment is improving ranging from a cleaner Portneuf River to more renewable energy like solar. The city has amazing arts from public sculpture to our Idaho State Civic Symphony. The city is welcoming to visitors and newcomers. All city services function well. When I review city departments summarized on the Pocatello.us web site I have no complaints. This means that our Mayor Brian Blad, department managers and city employees are doing a good job. I get real value from my tax dollars that are wisely spent and accounted. I hope that critics and whiners can see more of Pocatello’s beauty and benefits beyond looking at city financial reporting through toilet-paper tube narrow vision.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fireworks stands return to Pocatello for July 4th holiday

Pocatello native Brad Winters and his family don't celebrate the Fourth of July with a typical backyard barbeque. For more than a decade, they've made a tradition of spending the holiday weekend selling fireworks in town. Since about 2010, the Winters family and their close friends have worked to bring joy to Independence Day celebrators with top-of-the-line sparkly explosives from their TNT Fireworks of East Idaho tents in Pocatello and Ammon. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University College of Business reaccredited by the AACSB

POCATELLO — After an extensive review process, the Idaho State University College of Business was reaccredited in both its business and accounting programs by the international Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the world’s leading and most recognized accrediting body for business programs. Through the AACSB, schools...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Judge Bryan K. Muray to retire after 29 years of service

When Judge Bryan K. Murray was selected as the judge to serve in the Bannock County Juvenile Court some 29 years ago, the state of Idaho and Bannock County benefited greatly. Judge Murray was a local choice — a graduate of Pocatello High School, Idaho State University, and the University of Idaho School of Law. He worked through high school as a janitor at ISU’s Mini Dome, now known as Holt Arena, and spent summers as a lifeguard and river guide at scout camp. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Water Department releases 2022 water quality report

POCATELLO — The latest edition of the city of Pocatello Water Department’s water quality report is available for the public. The annual document summarizes the results of 1,500 water quality tests conducted for over 100 different compounds over the past year. The report also details the source of Pocatello’s drinking water, what is in the water, and the types of risks the city’s testing and treatment prevent.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Plenty of fireworks, fun set for July Fourth weekend in Southeast Idaho

After two years of Independence Day seeing its fair share of pandemic-related cancellations, there are numerous fireworks shows and other festivities set for this July Fourth weekend in Southeast Idaho. POCATELLO Monday, July 4 Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The parade will begin at the intersection...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Management#Chief Financial Officer#Politics Local#Cfo#Paragon Bioteck Inc#Oregonhacksoft Inc#Oregonepicor Software#City#Federal And State
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department issues public service announcement regarding fireworks

The Pocatello Police Department wants everyone to enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July holiday but reminds the citizens of Pocatello to use safe and sane fireworks while celebrating. Safe and sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 through July 6 of every year. Please use good fire safety techniques while lighting fireworks: read the directions listed on the firework packaging, have an adult present, have a bucket of water or a hose nearby, never point or throw fireworks at another person, and never use near...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five deaths, 327 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Idaho between June 21-27

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced five people died from COVID-19 and there were 327 new confirmed and probable cases for the week of June 21 through June 27. Of the five deaths, three occurred in Bingham County and both Bannock and Butte county each had one death from COVID-19. This brings the total to 520 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district. Out of respect to these individuals’ families,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Art walk set for Friday in downtown Pocatello

Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, summer home decor and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing, and live music.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

'They're going to tax us out of here': Residents react to property assessments

When Carole Pruett and her husband Tom bought their home in the Bel Aire neighborhood in Idaho Falls more than 30 years ago, it cost $15,000. In the last 10 years, she’s watched her property value go up at about the same amount as that initial purchase price, until this year when her property assessment increased by $55,000. Pruett’s home was recently appraised at $255,000, she said. Idaho residents won’t...
kmvt

Victim in Heyburn homicide identified

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A homicide victim in Heyburn has been identified. Police say 37-year-old Karina Palomares was the victim in a Friday shooting in the southern Idaho town. The suspect in the case, 39-year-old Fabian Silva, has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oneida County, Idaho,...
HEYBURN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Portneuf Valley Paintfest returns after two-year hiatus

The Portneuf Valley Paintfest has returned to Pocatello after a two-year pandemic driven hiatus, with seven homes chosen to receive fresh paint jobs this year. The Paintfest initiative has been around since 1987 and has helped to paint more than 600 homes in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area since its inception. Each home chosen by Paintfest for painting belongs to a senior citizen of a certain income bracket whose house is in need of an exterior paint job facelift. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU Career Path Internship program helps students gain real-world experience

Before Idaho State University student Sierra Hart entered the CPI program, she had no idea how to pursue her goal of landing a job with Idaho Fish and Game. “I knew I wanted to work with wildlife and natural resources, but I knew little about the agencies that provide this work experience,” said the biology major and first-generation college student, who intends to graduate this fall. Yet, since leaping into...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man transported to East Idaho hospital after being gored by Yellowstone bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said. A video...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

Black Rock Gold Prospectors to meet July 11

POCATELLO — The Black Rock Gold Prospectors are scheduled to meet on July 11 (meetings are the second Monday of each month) at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Adele Williams awarded Roy Weaver Scholarship

GRACE — Adele Williams was recently awarded a Department of Idaho Scholarship which has been established in the memory of Roy Weaver. It is our pleasure to present this scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Adele Williams. Adele is a graduate of Grace High School. While in high...
GRACE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy