Houston, TX

Abortions before 6 weeks allowed to resume in Texas after court order

By Charly Edsitty
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

At least two Houston clinics are offering abortions after a judge granted a temporary restraining order.

This comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

After the decision, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took to Twitter and called the judge's decision wrong.

"(Tuesday) a Harris County judge froze pre-Roe laws criminalizing abortion in TX. But w/ SCOTUSs Dobbs decision, these laws are 100% in effect & constitutional. The judge's decision is wrong. I'm immediately appealing. I'll ensure we have all the legal tools to keep TX pro-life!" he wrote.

He has already vowed to appeal Tuesday's ruling, which allows clinics to provide abortions under the previous state law, called the heartbeat law, until July 12, which is when the next hearing is scheduled in the case.

In Houston, The Houston Women's Clinic and Houston Women's Reproductive have both resumed early-term abortions. Planned Parenthood of Gulf Coast, which was not a plaintiff in the case, has not resumed abortion services.

SEE ALSO: What's next in the political fight over abortion? | 'It's chaos'

The future of abortion rights across the country is uncertain. In some places, things are changing from day to day.

The whole argument in the case was over whether or not abortions are illegal and punishable right now. It focuses on a statute from 1925 that criminalized abortion in Texas before Roe v. Wade.

Lawyers on behalf of the abortion providers pointed to a tweet from Paxton on Friday, which said abortions are "now unlawful in the Lone Star State," suggesting abortions cannot happen right now.

They argued certain abortions can still happen because the 1925 statute had been repealed and made unconstitutional after Roe v. Wade.

They said providers can legally still perform certain procedures in Texas before the trigger ban goes into effect, 30 days after the Supreme Court issues a judgment.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Paxton argued that the 1925 statute has always been on the books in Texas, just not enforceable after Roe v Wade.

Paxton put out a statement on Friday after the SCOTUS opinion was issued - stating that it could take up to two months for the trigger ban to go into effect, but also threatening criminal action if any clinics perform abortions in the meantime.

Right now, the ruling for a temporary restraining order allows certain abortions to continue in the state, but whether or not some providers choose to perform them is up to them.

"We understand that abortion at some point will be nearly, completely banned across the state of Texas, but that day is not today," said Marc Hearron, the senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The next court date for the case is scheduled for July 12.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Hearing scheduled that could allow certain abortions to resume for now

"There has been nothing more inhumane, unethical, and cruel for me as a physician," explained Dr. Bhavik Kumar, with Gulf Coast Planned Parenthood.

Comments / 159

Tawnya Pearce
2d ago

At least we are not ending abortions all together. Here is an idea and it’s just an idea. Get a Morning After Pill 💊 and keep it at the house or keep it in ur purse. I was raped and the hospital gave it to me. I have never been in the situation that I had to think about an abortion but I take my BC pill like religion. I’m 49 and I have never had any problems. I have had two miscarriages. I do think if u have bee. Raped or if there are medical reasons for mom or baby there should always be opinions. But those women protesting disturbed me. They were acting like we took their birthday away. As if they used it as their form of birth control and that scared me. Their signs said stuff like “my next abortion I’m recording and sending to you”. I mean NEXT. How many have you had and how many are u planning on having. And the whole full-term abortion to healthy babies? Just give it up. U already carried it the entire 9 months. And they were protesting saying it was overturned and it wasn’t. It was just sent back to the states. This is what bother me. Everyone needs to calm down. And saying they are going to set up tents and stuff seriously pls ppl BREATHE 🧘‍♀️

Reply(3)
19
Flo Otoole
2d ago

if they wanted ot make it law they had 50 years to codify r v w. The gov just handed it back to the states, ergo, the people. They can take it up w their legislators. SCOTUS only opines on the constitutionality and even RBG had issues with R v W.

Reply(41)
19
Cori Overton
2d ago

6 weeks gestation is when the missed period occurs. most pregnancies aren't detected until 8-10 weeks. this doesn't fix anything.

Reply(47)
27
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy