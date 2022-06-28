RHOBH Preview: See Diana Jenkins’ Bombshell Text Shading Garcelle Beauvais

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed she recently suffered a back injury and is unable to move. The reality television personality didn't give any details as to how the injury occurred, but it is severe enough that she admitted she isn't sure how long she'll be confined to bed. “I hurt my back and cannot move,” Richards wrote on a picture of a tray full of food on her lap. Her lunch appeared to be a bowl of tomato soup and broccolini. “This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future.”The Bravolebrity also shared a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO