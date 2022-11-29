ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best’ Conditioner for Thinning Hair & You Can Snag It as Low as $14

By Olivia Harvey
 3 days ago

Thinning hair can be caused by a variety of different issues like pregnancy, age, genetics, and stress. And those who deal with thinning hair and hair loss will often try anything to regain back some of that volume and strength. Luckily, doing so may be as easy as washing with the right shampoo . According to those who have tried it, the Rene Furterer Paris Triphasic shampoo and conditioner duo has saved their thinning hair and damaged scalp. You can snag each of them for as low as $14 right now to try it out yourself.

The Triphasic shampoo “addresses the factors that contribute to progressive and reactional hair thinning in men and women for visibly thicker, denser more resilient hair,” the Rene Furterer Paris website reads. It combines natural Pfaffia extract and encapsulated essential oils of orange, lavender, and rosemary to maximize the supply of nutrients to the scalp and promote microcirculation.

88% of the 213 men and women who tested the shampoo over three weeks reported they felt their hair was stronger. And 81% reported feeling their hair is more resilient after using the Triphastic formula.

Rene Furterer Paris Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo

TRIPHASIC STRENGTHENING SHAMPOO $14-$68 Buy now

And the Triphasic conditioner is really where it’s at when you want to make your hair feel thicker and voluminous. The conditioner increases thickness with wheat micro-proteins, which also repair damaged hair and reinforce hair strength. 97% of those who tried it for 14 days said their hair felt thicker at the roots, and 95% saw visible volume after each wash.

Rene Furterer Paris Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner

TRIPHASIC TEXTURIZING CONDITIONER $14-$36 Buy now

One reviewer said that the Rene Furterer Paris Triphasic Conditioner is “the best hair care product I’ve encountered,” noting that it’s worth the price.

And this conditioner does wonders for those with fine hair, too. “I have fine, wavy hair, and most conditioners make my hair flat,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This conditioner did not. My hair had plenty of body which lasted several days.”

Another fan of the shampoo wrote that they have “less hair fallout after two weeks of use.” When paired together, the reviews state you’ll see a massive difference in volume and texture after using both the shampoo and the condition.

So if you’re tired of seeing your hair thinning and falling out, give these Rene Furterer products a go to give yourself a boost of self-confidence.

