ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Consumer Confidence Tested as Economic Anxiety Grows

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hIRc_0gOZFlO200

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers were less confident again in June as persistent inflation and rising interest rates have Americans as pessimistic as they’ve been about the future in almost a decade.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May, the second straight monthly decline.

The business research group’s expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, tumbled in June to 66.4 — its lowest level since 2013 — from 73.7 in May. It has been a consistently weak spot in the survey recently.

“Consumers’ grimmer outlook was driven by increasing concerns about inflation, in particular rising gas and food prices,” said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators. “Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as growing risk of recession by year end.”

The present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, ticked down less than a full point in June to 147.1.

Inflation has soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with rising costs for nearly everything negating Americans’ pay raises.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% in May from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%, the Labor Department reported earlier this month. The new inflation figure was the highest since 1981 and came after the Federal Reserve raised its main borrowing rate by a half point in early May in its effort to tamp down rising inflation.

The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — also surged 10.8% in May from a year earlier, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to become even more aggressive in its fight against historic inflation.

The Fed responded a couple of weeks ago by raising its main borrowing rate by three-quarters of a point, its biggest increase since 1994. More rate hikes are expected this year.

The Conference Board’s survey showed that consumers grew more pessimistic about short-term business conditions, the job market and their own short-term financial prospects.

Purchasing intentions for big-ticket items — cars, homes and major appliances — remained relatively stable, but rising costs for travel have forced Americans to dial back some vacation plans.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Footwear News

Dow Jones Falls After Newest Consumer Spending Report Shows Economy May be Slowing

Click here to read the full article. The stock market took another hit on Thursday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its latest report which showed consumer spending slowed in May. Overall consumer spending rose just 0.2% in May, according to BEA’s Thursday report. This marks a slowdown from the 0.9% growth in April. The Bureau’s measure of inflation remained unchanged from the last month, with prices in May up 6.3% compared to the same period last year. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a sell off on Thursday, which marks the final day of the second quarter. As...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Interest Rates#Consumer Confidence Index#Consumer Prices#Americans#The Conference Board#The Labor Department
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 880 Points After Inflation Shocker

Speculation that inflation might have peaked earlier this year died abruptly with this morning's release of the Labor Department's latest consumer price index (CPI). And what the data showed was that prices were still rising last month. Specifically, the CPI surged 8.6% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since December...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Key Inflation Gauge Tracked by the Fed Remains a High 6.3 Percent

Gas is advertised for more than $6 per gallon at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. Many California households could soon get help to pay for the state's record-high gas prices. Most California households would get up to $1,050 from the government to help them put the nation's most expensive gasoline in their cars, part of a relief package in the state's record-setting operating budget that lawmakers are scheduled to approve later this week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
AOL Corp

Consumer Spending Growth Slowed in May, But a Recession Is Still Unlikely for 2022

Consumer spending slowed in May, as American consumers felt the sting of inflation across the marketplace. Overall consumer spending rose 0.2% in May, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This marks a slowdown from the 0.9% growth in April. The Bureau’s measure of inflation remained unchanged from the last month, with prices in May up 6.3% compared to the same period last year.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stocks Tumble After Weak U.S. Confidence Data; Oil Gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks on global indexes fell sharply on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 2% after a report showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped in June amid concerns about inflation, while oil prices gained for a third day. Helping oil, major oil producers Saudi Arabia and the United...
STOCKS
thecentersquare.com

U.S. economy shrank by 1.6% as Americans' disposable income, savings decreased

(The Center Square) – U.S. Gross Domestic Product decreased by 1.6% in the first three months of 2022, the latest federal economic data released Wednesday shows. Previously, the BEA said the economy shrank by 1.5% before revising the numbers. “Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate...
GAS PRICE
AOL Corp

NRF Says Recession in 2022 Unlikely; Touch and Go for 2023

The U.S. economy’s growth rate is slowing. Consumer confidence is the lowest it’s been since pre-pandemic. The stock market is tanking. And the war in Ukraine goes on. Yet the nation is not likely to enter into recession this year, according to the National Retail Federation. “I am...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Stocks fall as inflation report reveals pullback in consumer spending

Stocks fell Thursday morning as new consumer spending data reveals Americans are paring back spending in the face of painfully high inflation. The government's report revealed that consumer spending rose at a sluggish 0.2% rate from April to May, weakening in the face of high inflation. The fastest price increases in four decades are putting financial pressure American households, working- and middle-class people in particular.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

World Bank's Reinhart 'Skeptical' Global Recession Can Be Avoided

MADRID (Reuters) - World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart said she is skeptical that the U.S. and global economies can dodge a recession, given spiking inflation, sharp hikes in interest rates and slowing growth in China. Reinhart, who returns to Harvard University on July 1 after a two-year public service...
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls to near one-month low as recession fears intensify

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Friday as investors continued to assess the risk of an economic downturn. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading marginally lower at 2.972%, paring losses after falling to 2.941% earlier in the session — its lowest level since June 6. Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 3 basis points to 3.158%.
BUSINESS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy