Workers trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell presumed dead, recovery efforts continue

Local fire crews are assisting Lake Travis Fire Rescue in putting out a fire at a home along Lake Travis. The home, located on the 16000 block of Chateau Ave., was a two-alarm residential fire—meaning other fire departments were alerted for assistance. The Oak Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services were on the scene as of 11:10 a.m.LTFR said when crews needed more water, they resorted to using water from Lake Travis.As of 2:40 p.m., the fire has been downgraded to one alarm. Fire crews are still putting out hot spots.No injuries have been reported.
