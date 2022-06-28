ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

Workers trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell presumed dead, recovery efforts continue

By Rosemond Crown, Royden Ogletree
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Two workers trapped about 24 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning are presumed dead and efforts are underway to recover...

