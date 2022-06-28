Workers trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell presumed dead, recovery efforts continue

JARRELL, TEXAS- On Tuesday morning the bodies of two men were recovered after a trench collapsed in Central Texas. According to Williamson County, on Jun. 28, the first call regarding a collapse came it just before 8:45 a.m. The two men were more than 20 feet deep in a two-foot-wide space digging a sewer line. The collapse happened near the I-35 frontage road and exit 275. The line was going in for a new housing development. Williamson County Fire Department chief officer Mark McAdams said the individuals were located and the first was recovered at 6:18 a.m. The second body was extricated…

