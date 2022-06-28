ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Crews respond to deadly plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver

By KATU Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police said one person was killed after a small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver Tuesday morning. Just before 7:40 a.m.,...

Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
