ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘I can’t believe it’: Viral Burger King worker receives more than $200K from GoFundMe

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Entin, Liz Jassin
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kayiV_0gOZCDg500

(NewsNation) — Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford hasn’t missed a shift in 27 years.

He’s now received more than $200K from GoFundMe donations after a video of him opening a goodie bag went viral.

Since 1995, Ford hasn’t called out sick or taken time off once at the Burger King, located in the Las Vegas airport. As a thank-you for his time, Ford received a goodie bag from his employer which included a Starbucks tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy and Life Savers candy.

“I just try to work as hard as I can at whatever I do,” Ford said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Ford said he was grateful for the gift, but TikTok and Reddit users felt he deserved more.

To further honor Ford’s dedication to his job, his daughter set up a GoFundMe.

“My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” the GoFundMe description reads.

As of Monday afternoon, over 5,000 people had donated, and $166,417 had been raised of the $175,000 goal. By Tuesday morning, the donations exceeded $200,000.

Ford told NewsNation that he plans to use the money to visit his daughter and grandkids. He also plans to start saving for their college funds.

“The generosity of these people. It’s just overwhelming,” Ford said. “You know, I’ve been crying for three days now. I just can’t believe it. I really can’t.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Viral Burger King Employee Getting Job Offers After Anniversary Gift Video

The Burger King employee who hasn't missed a day of work in more than 27 years could start a new career if he pleases ... he's getting flooded with job offers. Kevin Ford, who went viral after posting a video of the mediocre gift bag he got on his work anniversary, tells TMZ ... potential employers have been hitting him up left and right, offering a wide range of career changes.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Rival for a McDonald's Menu Item

American fast-food customers say they want healthy items, but when it comes to patrons of McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King, they don't seem to actually want them. That's why McDonald's has stopped selling salads,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#The Burger King#Food Drink#Ford#Newsnation
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Goes Where McDonald's Had a Mighty Flop

While many burger joints tend to stick to the classic burger and fries combo, some fast-food businesses are curious about what else customers might order if given the chance. After all, while McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has long been known for classic burgers like the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, it's made a killing on its chicken nuggets and ice cream cones (if the machines are functioning, that is).
RESTAURANTS
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Customer’s Racist Tirade Against Restaurant Worker

A woman went on a racist tirade against at an Orlando restaurant worker after she complained about the shrimp and crab meal she ate and was denied a refund. According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal—the majority of which she’d already eaten—was spoiled. When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a “Chinese bitch” before using a mock Asian accent. The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order. She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a “Korean bitch,” perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries. The restaurant identified the woman as a local small business owner.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
PETS
Mashed

How To Get Free Onion Rings At Burger King

It's the most wonderful time of the year again, Thrillist reports, a day that's sandwiched between National Cookie Dough Day and National Porridge Day. You got it — it's National Onion Ring Day. Let's face it, we've never really needed a special occasion to eat onion rings. They're the...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

New Burger King Whopper Challenges Wendy's Signature Sandwich

For a long time -- think decades -- burgers came in two main varieties, with cheese or without it. Sure, you could play with basic toppings like lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, as well as condiments like ketchup, mustard, mayo, or maybe even relish, but that's where hamburger innovation stopped. Starting...
RESTAURANTS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy