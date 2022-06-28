ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Police Department Log June 14, 2022

By mlnbbm
Mesquite Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article06/16/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 06/14/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220614057 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit:...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mesquite Local News

Mesquite Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop on July 12th

On Tuesday, July 12, officers from Mesquite Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee. All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 7:00 a.m. at Hole Foods Bakery, located at 12 W....
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Community Calendar, June 30-July 1

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494. COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/. Book...
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

CSN Mesquite Center Offering ESL and HSE Courses

College of Southern Nevada – Mesquite center is offering free ongoing online English as a Second Language and High School Equivalency courses. Students will be required to take a pre-test to determine their placement before beginning the course. The upcoming pre-test session will be held at the CSN Mesquite Center on July 20th at 10 am, pre-registration is required. Minor students must have a release from CCSD before testing. If you are interested in either free course, please call the CSN Mesquite office at 702-346-2485 for assistance.
MESQUITE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Mesquite Local News

Aryn Lohrey of Mesquite named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (06/29/2022)– Aryn Lohrey of Mesquite, Nevada, majoring in Business Administration, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Spring Semester 2022. Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not...
MESQUITE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy