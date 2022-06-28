Mesquite Police Department Log June 14, 2022
06/16/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 06/14/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220614057 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit:...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0