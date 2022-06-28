Mesquite Police Department Log June 14, 2022

College of Southern Nevada – Mesquite center is offering free ongoing online English as a Second Language and High School Equivalency courses. Students will be required to take a pre-test to determine their placement before beginning the course. The upcoming pre-test session will be held at the CSN Mesquite Center on July 20th at 10 am, pre-registration is required. Minor students must have a release from CCSD before testing. If you are interested in either free course, please call the CSN Mesquite office at 702-346-2485 for assistance.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO