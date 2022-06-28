ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy rocket prototype moves to launch pad for tests

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago

SpaceX's massive Starship project was on the move last week, as its "Booster 7" Super Heavy rocket prototype moved to its South Texas test pad Thursday (June 23).

The Starship rocket and its Super Heavy is set for pressure testing and perhaps, a static fire test at its facility near Boca Chica that would assess its abilities to burn fuel consistently over a period of time, according to Ars Technica .

If it survives, "by no means a guarantee given the developmental nature of the Raptor 2 engine," this booster could bring Starship on an orbital test flight in July, the report added Friday (June 24).

Photos: SpaceX lifts huge Super Heavy rocket onto launch stand

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOae5_0gOYnX7j00

SpaceX's Starship SN24 vehicle stands in its assembly building at Starbase in Texas in this photo shared by Elon Musk on June 14, 2022.. (Image credit: SpaceX/Elon Musk)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HlGG_0gOYnX7j00

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared this photo of the 33 Raptor rocket engines on SpaceX's Booster 7 Super Heavy on June 11, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX/Elon Musk)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnae6_0gOYnX7j00

SpaceX's Booster 7 Super Heavy rocket booster rolls out to its test pad at the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas on June 23, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX's Starship program includes both the first-stage booster, Super Heavy, and a 165-foot-tall (50 meters) upper-stage vehicle also called Starship. Both vehicles are designed to be fully reusable. When fully stacked, Starship and Super Heavy stand 395 feet tall (120 m), making it the world's tallest rocket .

SpaceX eventually plans to use this system to take humans and cargo to the moon for NASA, then aim for Mars and other solar system destinations, but Starship only has a few high-altitude test flights under its belt so far.

Those tests all took place in a cluster between August 2020 and May 2021; ever since, SpaceX has been waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to complete an environmental assessment for orbital opportunities.

That process just wrapped up weeks ago with 75 required actions for SpaceX to take to continue operations at Boca Chica. (The FAA had delayed the deadline several times , saying it had to discuss the findings with other agencies and sift through thousands of public comments sent after a draft version was released in September 2021.)

But even now, FAA approval is not a guarantee. SpaceX still needs to secure a launch license, pending how well the agency deems it addressed those outstanding items in the environmental assessment.

Related stories:

Starship and Super Heavy: SpaceX's Mars-colonizing transportation system
Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch a Starship to the moon 'probably sooner' than 2024: report
SpaceX launches Starship SN15 rocket and sticks the landing in high-altitude test flight

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted , however, that the long-awaited orbital test flight of the system will happen next month.

"We will have a second Starship stack ready to fly in August and then monthly thereafter," Musk added in another tweet .

Starship is NASA's lander of choice for its Artemis program , which aims to put astronauts on the moon no earlier than 2025. Musk wants to send people to Mars around the same time, but he is known for setting aggressive targets both at SpaceX and his car manufacturing company, Tesla.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

OK, whose rocket just hit the moon?

The short version of this story is that skywatchers led by Bill Gray had been tracking an object for months that, based on their calculations, would soon impact the moon. It was obviously a piece of rocket trash (rockets produce a ton of trash), but no one stepped up to say “yes, that’s ours, sorry about that.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IFLScience

China Has Imaged The Whole Of Mars – And The Shots Are Mind-Blowing

China has completed its global imaging of Mars, fulfilling the prime missions of the robotic spacecraft Tianwen-1. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the main contractor for the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the success of the mission on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, June 29. The mission has managed to pick up medium-definition images of the entire planet, as well as a number of high-definition images that glow with details and vibrant color.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model 3 Battery Will Actually Last

Gone are the days when most people thought of electric cars as ugly and sluggish. Now, consumers know EVs can be just as mainstream in their appearance as gasoline-powered vehicles. A large reason for this shift in thinking is the rise in the popularity of Tesla cars. Yes, these models are still in the minority on the road, but we see them far more than we once did. Despite this, many potential buyers still have questions about EVs that prevent them from going out to buy one.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Booster 7 Super Heavy
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
Space.com

Space.com

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy